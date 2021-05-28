THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES to be Presented at Riverside Center

Broadway's Best is back in Virginia at Riverside Center for the Performing Arts with The Marvelous Wonderettes live onstage from June 2 through July 11! Written and created by Roger Bean, this smash Off-Broadway hit takes you to the 1958 Springfield High School prom, where we meet Betty Jean, Cindy Lou, Missy, and Suzy: four girls with hopes and dreams as big as their crinoline skirts!

As we learn about their lives and loves, Principal Varney (cameo by Sally Struthers) and The Marvelous Wonderettes invite promgoers to dance the night away with classic '50s hits including Lollipop, Dream Lover, Stupid Cupid, and Lipstick on Your Collar. In Act II, the Wonderettes reunite to take the stage and perform at their ten-year reunion. We learn about the highs and lows the girls have experienced in the past decade and are charmed to find that no matter what life throws their way, they will conquer it together.

Riverside Center for the Performing Arts Producing Artistic Director, Patrick A'Hearn, is thrilled to announce the four ladies at the heart of this marvelous quartet: Elizabeth C. Butler (Missy), Sheri Hayden (Cindy Lou), Brittny Smith (Betty Jean), and Sarah Mae Andersen (Suzy) in her Riverside Center debut.

The creative team is led by director Patrick A'Hearn and choreographer Stephanie Wood with music direction by Carson Eubank. Scenic coordination by Frank Foster and Will O'Donnell, lighting design by Weston Corey, costume design by Kyna Chilcot and sound design by Billy Timms. Our creative team is complete with the resident production stage manager Emily DeRoma

Featuring over 30 classic '50s and '60s hits, The Marvelous Wonderettes will keep you smiling in this must-take musical trip down memory lane! Be sure to get your tickets to the show The New York Times calls "Effervescent and irresistible! An utter charm bomb!"

For tickets, contact the Box Office at (540) 370-4300 or go online to riversidedt.com. Regular price tickets: $55-$75. Discounted senior and group rates are available, as well as student rush tickets (with valid student ID). Evening performances start at 7:30pm on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Matinee performances start at 1:30pm on Wednesday and 3:00pm on Sunday.