TESTOSTERONE Comes to Atlas Performing Arts Center in March

Expats Theatre will present the live stage production of Testosterone, a satirical comedy by German playwright Rebekka Kricheldorf. Testosterone is directed by Karin Rosnizeck and opens Saturday, March 15th at 7:30 pm running through April 6th at Atlas Performing Arts Center, Lab 2, 1333 H St NE in Washington, DC.

The Play: Inspired by the Grimm brother’s “The Story of a Boy Who Went Forth to Learn Fear”, Testosterone is Kricheldorf’s hilariously funny re-imagination of the sibling rivalry between two brothers. “Good son” Ingo resides in a high-tech security fortress that protects his family from "bad neighborhood", a barbaric dog-eat-dog world rampant with crime and the home of his fearless brother Raul, the “bad son”. The unavoidable clash between toxic masculinity and do-goodery of the wealthy and comfortable not only reshuffles alliances and love relations but also shakes the characters’ moral compass to the core. It is an intricate mix of dark humor, black comedy, and sharp-witted social satire that does not stop at ourselves. Testosterone premiered 2012 at Staatstheater Kassel and had its first US production (in a translation by Neil Blackadder) at the Cherry Arts Theatre, Ithaca, NY in 2019.

The Playwright: Rebekka Kricheldorf, born in Freiburg im Breisgau 1974, is a playwright and novelist living in Berlin. She studied Romance languages and literature at the Humboldt University in Berlin and scenic writing at the Berlin University of the Arts. In 2004 she was an in-house playwright at the Nationaltheater Mannheim and from 2009 to 2011 a dramaturg and in-house playwright at the Theaterhaus Jena, and from 2013 to 2019 she was a juror for the Osnabrück Playwriting Prize. She has written numerous commissioned works - mostly social comedies and fairytale grotesques -for various theatres including the Staatstheater Kassel, the Deutsches Theater Göttingen and the Deutsches Theater Berlin. She has received several scholarships and prizes, such as the Publisher's Prize and the Audience Prize of the Heidelberg Stückemarkt, the Kleist Prize, the Schiller Prize of the State of Baden-Württemberg and the Kassel Prize for Comic Literature. Her first novel Lustprinzip was published in 2021. In 2022, Alexander-Verlag published “Dem Tod ins Gesicht lachen. A Plea for Comedy and the Celebration of the Absurd in Theater”, three lectures for the Saarbrücken Poetry Lectureship.

Comments