Signature Theatre to Stream Sondheim Tribute Concert This Weekend

Signature Theatre has announced that special arrangements have been made to stream Everybody Rise: Signature Remembers Stephen Sondheim for free for a limited 72-hour period. Everybody Rise: Signature Remembers Stephen Sondheim was filmed at a live concert on Monday, December 13, 2021, when audiences gathered in Signature's MAX Theatre to hear artists who appeared in Signature's past productions of Stephen Sondheim's musicals sing some of their personal favorite songs from his catalog. Sixteen songs from thirteen shows are included in the concert with both well-known and lesser-known pieces represented, such as "Marry Me a Little," "Our Time," "What More Do I Need," "Sooner or Later," "Children Will Listen" and "Send in the Clowns." Everybody Rise: Signature Remembers Stephen Sondheim will have captions in English and stream on YouTube @sigtheatre for free from Friday January 14 at 5PM (EST) through Monday, January 17 at 5PM (EST).

The concert, directed and conceived by Signature's Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner, features Jon Kalbfleisch, who has been the music director for all 31 of Signature's productions of Sondheim shows, as music director and pianist. Performers on the concert from Signature's past Sondheim productions are Evan Casey (Assassins, Sunday in the Park with George), Natascia Diaz (Passion, West Side Story), Erin Driscoll (Company, Into the Woods, Assassins), James Gardiner (Company, Merrily We Roll Along), Nicholas McDonough (Simply Sondheim), Christopher Mueller (Assassins, Passion, Sweeney Todd), Katie Mariko Murray (Simply Sondheim, Passion, West Side Story), Tracy Lynn Olivera (Assassins, A Little Night Music, Company), Nova Y. Payton (Assassins), Christopher Michael Richardson (Assassins), Maria Rizzo (A Little Night Music, West Side Story, Gypsy), Awa Sal Secka (Simply Sondheim), Bobby Smith (Assassins, A Little Night Music, Passion), Holly Twyford (A Little Night Music), John Leslie Wolfe (Passion, West Side Story), and Rachel Zampelli (Assassins). The creative and production team included Lighting Design by Jonathan Maag, Sound Design by Ryan Hickey, Production Management by Kimberly J. Scott, Stage Manager Kerry Epstein, Wardrobe by Moyenda Kulemeka and Follow Spot Operators L Bruce and Jared Loeb.

The concert was filmed by Chiet Productions with camera operators Justin Chiet, James Gardiner, Jeremy Jacoby and Natalie Ridgley. Sound editing is by Ryan Hickey and James Gardiner edited and color corrected the concert for video.

Everybody Rise: Signature Remembers Stephen Sondheim is sponsored by John Benton and David Briggs through the Briggs-Benton Fund at the Arlington Community Foundation and Mike Blank



STREAMING DETAILS:

For more information visit: SigTheatre.org