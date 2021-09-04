Signature Theatre Announces Signature Conservatory Program

Signature Theatre has announced its Signature Conservatory, which is available to students aged 14 -18 in the DC area.

Now accepting applications for Fall 2021, Spring 2022, and the full 2021/22 year.

Applications for Fall 2021 and the Full Year due September 10, 2021.

Applications for Spring 2022 due January 14, 2022.

The Signature Conservatory is a weekly session for the region's strongest teenage actors to make the move from good actors to great actors. Hone your skills outside of the pressures of the rehearsal room, work with Signature's acclaimed staff and award-winning affiliated theater artists, prepare for your college audition, and find connections with other young actors.

Health and Safety Protocol

Signature Conservatory 2021/22 will take place in person. All Conservatory students must submit proof of vaccination to participate. Additional health and safety protocol will reflect current guidelines from the CDC and the State of Virginia and will be shared with students upon acceptance.

The Curriculum

The Signature Conservatory is only for the serious acting student.

The Signature Conservatory's curriculum is tailored toward the needs of the students participating in the program. Students can expect a healthy and challenging mix of exercises introducing them to a wide variety of acting techniques. Students can also expect college audition preparation, monologues, scripted and improvised scene work. As each semester progresses, the collective group will grow together in all aspects of acting, becoming a true ensemble in the process. Participation also includes access to all of Signature Theatre's professional productions, and students are expected to see all productions during their semester.

Each semester's course work is custom made to meet the needs of the students enrolled. Lessons are inspired by requests from students and from observations from the instructors. No two semesters are the same!

The Schedule

All classes begin at 7PM at Signature Theatre.

Fall Semester (all times EST)

September 22, 7PM-8:30PM

September 29, 7PM-8PM

October 6, 7PM-8PM

October 13, 7PM-8PM

October 20, 7PM-8:30PM

October 27, 7PM-8:30PM

November 3, 7PM-8:30PM

November 10, 7PM-8:30PM

November 17, 7PM-8:30PM

December 1, 7PM-8:30PM

Spring Semester (all times EST)

January 26, 7PM-8:30PM

February 9, 7PM-8:30PM

February 16, 7PM-8PM

February 23, 7PM-8:30PM

March 2, 7PM-8PM

March 9, 7PM-8:30PM

March 23, 7PM-8PM

March 30, 7PM-8:30PM

April 20, 7PM-8:30PM

April 27, 7PM-8:30PM

Members of the Signature Conservatory are allowed two absences per semester. All absences must be requested in advance through Signature's Education team. Students who miss more than two sessions in a given semester will be required to reapply for the next semester. An excess of absences may result in dismissal from the program. Students who do not exceed the allotted number of absences and have no behavioral issues will be invited to participate in the program the following year without having to apply again.

Tuition

Tuition is $325.00 per semester. Scholarships for discounted or free tuition are available each semester to highly committed and qualified students for whom paying for the full cost of the program is not an option. Tuition is non-refundable.

As part of our ongoing partnership with KIPP DC College Preparatory, one current KIPP DC College Preparatory student per semester will be granted a full-ride scholarship for Signature Conservatory. Interested KIPP students should mention in their essay that they attend KIPP and are interested in the KIPP Conservatory scholarship. Enrollment at KIPP will be verified with the school before a scholarship is awarded. As mentioned before, additional partial or full-ride scholarship opportunities are available for non-KIPP students.

Application Process

Applicants are required to submit both an essay and a video audition for enrollment in the Conservatory.

1. Essay Requirements

Write and submit a 2-3 page essay answering the following questions:

Tell us about your acting experience - training, productions, etc.

What, in your opinion, is good acting?

What do you hope to gain from participating in this program?

Are you interested in participating in the fall semester, the spring semester or the full year?

For those interested in scholarships:a??What specific special circumstances/financial challenges merit your consideration for scholarship support?

2. Video Audition

Students must submit a video of a 1-minute monologue. Please submit videos by uploading them on YouTube. Be sure to upload them as "Unlisted" rather than "Private" as video submissions may be viewed by several Signature staff members.

Send materials toa??education@sigtheatre.org. Applications must include both the essay and video audition. Incomplete applications will not be considered.

Due Date

For participation in the Fall Semester or the full year, submissions are due by September 10, 2021.

For participation in the Spring Semester only, submissions are due by January 14, 2022.

A maximum number of 20 participants will be accepted in the program per semester. Enrollment is now open.

Learn more at https://www.sigtheatre.org/learn-and-engage/signature-conservatory/