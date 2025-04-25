 tracking pixel
Sammy Davis Jr. Tribute Show Returns to D.C. for One-Night-Only Performance at Sid Gold's

Taking place on Thursday, May 15 at 8 PM at Sid Gold's Request Room in Washington, D.C..

By: Apr. 25, 2025
Sammy Davis Jr. Tribute Show Returns to D.C. for One-Night-Only Performance at Sid Gold's Image
For over a decade, award-winning performer Aaron Reeder has captivated audiences with Beyond the Lights: Discovering Sammy Davis Jr., a soulful, stylish, and deeply personal homage to one of America's most iconic entertainers. Now, in honor of Sammy Davis Jr.'s centennial, Reeder launches a multinational tour with a special hometown preview on Thursday, May 15 at 8 PM at Sid Gold's Request Room in Washington, D.C.

Beyond the Lights blends story, song and style to celebrate the life and legacy of Davis-a boundary-breaking, genre-defying artist whose influence endures. Reeder brings a global perspective to this American legend, having performed the show across the U.S. and abroad while based in Berlin, Germany for the past 10 years.

This special one-night performance leads directly into Sid Gold's signature piano karaoke session, offering a unique night of legacy, music, and community.

Celebrate the centennial of a legend. Join us for an intimate evening of song, story, and style honoring Sammy Davis Jr. -100 years of impact, charisma and timeless cool.



