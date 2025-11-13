STEP AFRIKA!'S MAGICAL MUSICAL HOLIDAY STEP SHOW Adds Two Performances at Arena Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater has extended its limited engagement of Step Afrika!’s Magical Musical Holiday Step Show. Originally scheduled to close on Sunday, December 21, 2025, the beloved, high-energy, family-favorite “step-stravaganza” will now run through Tuesday, December 23, 2025.

A cherished DC holiday tradition—celebrating its 15th Anniversary—Step Afrika!’s Magical Musical Holiday Step Show fuses holiday magic and merriment with the rich African American art form of stepping. From a percussive March of the Nutcrackers to DJ Nutcracker’s famous Nutcracker Slide, and an epic step battle between The Elves and The Fairies, this all-ages experience promises 90 minutes of nonstop laughter, movement, and fun. Exclusive to this year’s audiences, Step Afrika! is debuting a new dance piece: “Candy Cane Lane.” Step into a swirl of red and white delight as towering candy canes tap, twirl, and bring the season to life with infectious rhythm and cheer.

Following three consecutive annual sold-out runs at Arena Stage, audiences won’t want to miss the internationally acclaimed Dance Company when it returns home to DC to light up Arena’s famed in-the-round Fichandler Stage for a fourth magical year.

ABOUT: Get ready to celebrate—Step Afrika!'s Magical Musical Holiday Step Show is back for its fourth spectacular year at Arena Stage! Bring the entire family to join DJ Nutcracker and his Arctic friends for an electrifying journey packed with high-energy stepping, festive music, and non-stop holiday cheer with the award-winning Step Afrika! performers. This fan-favorite tradition promises laughter, joy, and unforgettable moments. Last year’s production sold out, so snag your tickets early.