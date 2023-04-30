Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
REGIONAL - WASHINGTON, DC
Click Here for More on REGIONAL - WASHINGTON, DC
Review: THE BODY OF A WOMAN AS A BATTLEFIELD at ExPats Theatre

Review: THE BODY OF A WOMAN AS A BATTLEFIELD at ExPats Theatre

The production runs from April 28th through May 21st

Apr. 30, 2023  

The Bosnian war left mass destruction and scattered people's lives. Over 2.2 million people were displaced, and it is estimated that between 20,000 to 50,000 women were raped during the war. The Body of a Woman as a Battlefield, written by Matei Visniec, tells the story of how the Bosnian War impacted two women from different sides of the word. In the spring of 1994, Kate (Anika Harden), a psychologist, is assigned to observe and care for the mental health of a Bosnian woman, Dorra (Danielle Scott), who was brutally raped, at a NATO hospital. ExPats Theatre's production of The Body of a Woman as a Battlefield, directed by Karin Rosnizeck, features two great actors, but stumbles with low production quality and a script which doesn't do its characters justice.

<a target=Anika Harden as Kate in The Body of a Woman as a Battlefield" height="640" src="https://cloudimages.broadwayworld.com/upload13/2239836/A%20Uncertain.jpg" width="800" />
Anika Harden as Kate in The Body of a Woman as a Battlefield. Photo credt: Teresa Castracane

For the most part, this play is a portrait of a doctor consumed by her love of Freudian psychology, and this causes Dorra's story to be less centric within the play. Kate's insights are often depicted as monologues filled with psychotherapy buzzwords. She treats Dorra's trauma in an extremely clinical way, through her observations and notes. Dorra becomes a subject rather than a human being. Neither Kate nor the hospital provide Dorra with the resources she wants, and as a result, she must birth the baby of her rapist. Visniec's play doesn't provide both women the space to heal and connect with each other.

Scott and Harden both put in excellent performances and worked with the script they were given. Scott's performance as Dorra is harrowing and emotionally intense. There are moments within the play where Kate and Dorra first meet, and Dorra says nothing. You feel her pain and trauma with every breath, stance, and line. Harden delivers Kate's monologues about grave digging and her grandfather's stone cutting like poetry.

Danielle Scott as Dorra in The Body of a Woman as a Battlefield
Danielle Scott as Dorra in The Body of a Woman as a Battlefield. Photo credit: Teresa Castracane

ExPats Theatre's production lacks quality production value. The set, which is constructed of hospital-like tarps on wheels, is flexible, but it causes the transitions between scenes to become stiff as actors try to rearrange each "wall" for the next scene. Delayed sound and lighting cues exacerbate these transitions. This production frequently uses projections, but they are a distraction, especially during Kate's monologues.

If you decide to see ExPats Theatre's The Body of a Woman as a Battlefield, be prepared to be emotionally drained due to the nature of the play's plot.

Running Time: 90 minutes with no intermission

Top image caption and credit: Anika Harden (Kate) and Danielle Scott (Dorra) in The Body of a Woman as a Battlefield. Photo credit: Teresa Castracane

The Body of a Woman as a Battlefield runs until May 21, 2023 at the Atlas Performing Arts Center in Washington D.C. Tickets can be purchased here.



Related Stories
Review: KING LEAR at Shakespeare Theatre Company Photo
Review: KING LEAR at Shakespeare Theatre Company
STC's King Lear is fresh and breathtaking, and even funny. Yes, there is even humor in the tragedy.
Review: SEVEN METHODS OF KILLING KYLIE JENNER at Woolly Mammoth Theatre Photo
Review: SEVEN METHODS OF KILLING KYLIE JENNER at Woolly Mammoth Theatre
What did our critic think of SEVEN METHODS OF KILLING KYLIE JENNER at Woolly Mammoth Theatre?
Review: CATS at National Theatre Photo
Review: CATS at National Theatre
So, should you attend the Jellicle Ball? Absolutely. Cats is one of those musicals that will stay with you, whether you see it for the first time or twentieth time. think of CATS at National Theatre?
Review: THE BLUE MAN GROUP ON TOUR at The Kennedy Center Photo
Review: THE BLUE MAN GROUP ON TOUR at The Kennedy Center
Whether you have seen The Blue Man Group before or are going for the first time, you don’t want to miss out on this otherworldly experience. 

From This Author - Hannah R. Wing

Hannah Wing has an extensive background in editing and publishing. She has held positions ranging from literary magazine editor to web content manager. She has always had a soft spot for theatre an... (read more about this author)


Review: THE BODY OF A WOMAN AS A BATTLEFIELD at ExPats TheatreReview: THE BODY OF A WOMAN AS A BATTLEFIELD at ExPats Theatre
April 30, 2023

ExPats Theatre’s production of The Body of a Woman as a Battlefield, directed by Karin Rosnizeck, features two great actors, but stumbles with low production quality and a script which doesn’t do its characters justice. 
Review: KING LEAR at Shakespeare Theatre CompanyReview: KING LEAR at Shakespeare Theatre Company
March 3, 2023

STC's King Lear is fresh and breathtaking, and even funny. Yes, there is even humor in the tragedy.
Review: IN THE GUTTER At Best Medicine RepReview: IN THE GUTTER At Best Medicine Rep
February 27, 2023

If you're looking for a night of light-hearted comedy disguised as a noir, this is the show for you.
Review: SEVEN METHODS OF KILLING KYLIE JENNER at Woolly Mammoth TheatreReview: SEVEN METHODS OF KILLING KYLIE JENNER at Woolly Mammoth Theatre
February 12, 2023

What did our critic think of SEVEN METHODS OF KILLING KYLIE JENNER at Woolly Mammoth Theatre?
Review: CATS at National TheatreReview: CATS at National Theatre
January 18, 2023

So, should you attend the Jellicle Ball? Absolutely. Cats is one of those musicals that will stay with you, whether you see it for the first time or twentieth time. think of CATS at National Theatre?
share