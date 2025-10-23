Review: FAIR PLAY at 1st Stage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The competitive world of track and field is the center of 1st Stage’s Fair Play, written by Ella Road and directed by Deidra LaWan Starnes, but there is more to this play than just running. Ann (Mahkai Dominique) is a British-Nigerian who crosses paths with Sophie (Camilla Pivetta), a white British star runner who has been competing since she was nine years old. At first, Sophie and Ann see each other as rivals. They eventually become close friends and support each other as the stakes increase with every race. However, their friendship is tested as racism and gender inequality within the track world surfaces.

Fair Play delves into a lot of topics, such as sex, periods, crushes, and religion (just to name a few). Road’s dialogue is rapid, as if the words are running to the finish line. It’s chit-chat between races and in locker rooms. It’s almost too fast, and prevents the audience from being able to just take a breath and get to know Ann and Sophie. These potential moments of pause are interrupted by long scene transitions filled with dancing and sketching. While some scene transitions are beneficial in the storytelling, most of them prevent the play from gaining the momentum it needs with its characters. It’s “messy on the line,” as either Sophie or Ann describe the chaos of waiting on the starting line before the starter pistol goes off. What would make it less of a mess? In the play, scenes that provide deeper characterization, such as the one where Ann and Sophie spend time together late at night during a track and field camp, are much more impactful than the shorter scenes that contain minimal dialogue and do not contribute to the overall progression of the story.

(l-r) Mahkai Dominique and Camille Pivetta in Fair Play, October 16 - November 2.

Photo by Teresa Castracane Photography

Despite all this, the acting is truly what makes 1st Stage’s Fair Play worth seeing. Mahkai Dominique and Camilla Pivetta own the stage with their presence as Ann and Sophie, respectively. A lot happens off stage as Ann and Sophie move up in their track careers. Both actresses progress with ease from secondary school students to seasoned track stars. By the end of the play, it’s emotional to see how much Sophie and Ann change due to devastating circumstances that they find themselves in. Ann faces systemic racism while Sophie’s career continues until her health is significantly affected. Circumstances which impact their relationship with each other and their passions for track.

The scenic design by Sarah Beth Hall and projection design by Mark Costello in Fair Play is elaborate and detailed, bordering on overwhelming. There is a lot to look at on this set: exercise equipment, stadium lighting, constantly moving projections, and two large timers over the stage. But, ultimately, the audience’s attention gravitates to Mahkai Dominique and Camilla Pivetta, who both bring raw emotion and drive to their characters.

1st Stage’s First Play is worth seeing due to the play’s themes being relevant to issues recently in track and field, but only if you are ready for a 95-minute rush.

First Play runs from October 16 through November 2, 2025 at 1st Stage Theatre.

Run Time: 95 minutes without an intermission

Top Photo Caption & Credit: (l-r) Mahkai Dominique and Camille Pivetta in Fair Play, October 16 - November 2. Photo by Teresa Castracane Photography

