Review: TO WONG FOO - THE MUSICAL IN CONCERT at Olney Theatre

One year after The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert debuted in 1994, To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar, written by Douglas Carter Beane and directed by Beeban Kidron, opened in movie theaters. To Wong Foo starred three cis men Patrick Swayze, Wesley Snipes, and John Leguizamo, as New York City drag queens, Vida, Noxeema, and Chi Chi respectively, who embark on a road trip along with a signed poster of actress Julie Newmar to L.A. for big competition. Their road trip is short-lived as their car breaks down in a small rural town. The movie didn’t age too well in certain ways, but it has become a cult classic like Priscilla, Queen of the Desert. To Wong Foo made its world premiere in theaters U.K. in 2023. To Wong Foo the Musical, featuring Quadry Brown, Solomon Parker III, Connor James Reilly, and David Singleton, recently made its American debut as a concert as part of Olney Theatre Center’s Outdoor series.

To Wong Foo the Musical follows the movie plot very closely, but it makes space for queens and kings in the drag scene to shine, which is an improvement from the movie. However, there are still plot points and a lack of character development carried over from the movie, which hinder the musical’s storytelling. Perhaps with a bit of work on the musical’s book, Chi Chi could get the romance she deserves, Noxeema could get discovered by a casting agent, and Vida could find her calling in social work after helping Carol Ann! With only just four days of prep for this concert, the cast brought great energy to their characters, especially Quadry Brown, who plays the witty and ambitious Noxeema.

The music of To Wong Foo feels very familiar. Its songbook has classic Broadway vibes (a few showy group numbers and ballads) mixed with a tiny bit of late 80s aesthetic. It doesn’t feature big rock numbers nor does it have catchy pop melodies. This ultimately causes the songs to blend together. Even though it lacks song power, Olney gathered a great set of voices for To Wong Foo - The Musical in Concert.

To Wong Foo The Musical’s message of learning to accept and love others for who they are unconditionally and protecting those who are vulnerable is important, especially now. It’s a stirring image to watch as townsfolk band together to defend Noxeema, Chi Chi, and Vida from those wishing to do them harm. Their exclamations of “Everyone is a drag queen!” will echo in your head, even days after seeing this musical. Perhaps, this makes it one of the most memorable quotes from To Wong Foo The Musical.

Running Time: About 90 minutes without an intermission

To Wong Foo - The Musical in Concert was on August 21, 2025 on the Roots Family Stage at the Olney Theatre Center.

