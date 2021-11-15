RAIN:A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES Comes to King Center, March 4

RAIN - A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES presents The Best of Abbey Road Live! In celebration of Abbey Road, RAIN will bring the greatest hits to life in addition to all your early favorites. The Celebration arrives to The Space Coast, performing live at The King Center on March 4, 2022 and continues across the country!

This mind-blowing performance takes you back in time with the legendary foursome delivering a note-for-note theatrical event that is "the next best thing to seeing The Beatles!" (Associated Press). Experience the worlds' most iconic band and come celebrate The Best of Abbey Road Live with RAIN - A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES. In addition to the updated sets that include state of the art LED, high-definition screens and multimedia content, RAIN will bring the Abbey Road album to life with the launch of the 2021 Tour.

Together longer than The Beatles, RAIN has mastered every song, gesture and nuance of the legendary foursome, delivering a totally live, note-for-note performance that's as infectious as it is transporting. Let RAIN take you back with all of the greatest hits along with all of your other Beatles favorites! This adoring tribute will take you back to a time when all you needed was love, and a little help from your friends!

Like The Beatles, the onstage members of RAIN are not only supreme musicians, but electrifying performers in their own right!

For more information on tour dates, and tickets, please visit http://www.raintribute.com/shows/.