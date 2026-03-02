GARBO, EVA LUNA, EL CORONEL NO TIENE QUIEN LE ESCRIBA & More Set For Gala Hispanic Theatre 2026–2027 Season

🎭 NEW! Washington, DC Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Washington, DC & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

GALA Hispanic Theatre has announced its 51st season, titled Imagine. Resist. Revolt., featuring world premieres, U.S. premieres, a flamenco festival, film programming, youth showcases, and community celebrations in Washington, DC.

Artistic Director Gustavo Ott said the season “reflects the anxieties swirling around us, a solid artistic, theatrical, and literary offering, but also a political and influential one, conceived from within our community during one of the most defining moments for the Spanish language in this country.”

GARBO: EL ARTISTA QUE SALVÓ AL MUNDO (GARBO: THE ARTIST WHO SAVED THE WORLD)

September 3–27, 2026

WORLD PREMIERE

In Spanish with English surtitles

By Gustavo Ott (Venezuela)

Directed by Carlos Celdrán

A failed theatre dreamer becomes one of World War II’s most effective double agents, using illusion and performance to mislead the Nazi regime.

PANCHO VILLA Y LOS NIÑOS DE LA BOLA (PANCHO VILLA AND THE CHILDREN OF THE REVOLUTION)

October 17–31, 2026

U.S. PREMIERE

Bilingual

By Antonio Zúñiga (Mexico)

Directed by Mauricio Pita

An old man, a young man, and a child revisit the Mexican Revolution, blending memory, corridos, and folklore to reexamine the legacy of Pancho Villa.

XXII FUEGO FLAMENCO FESTIVAL

November 5–21, 2026

The 22nd Annual Flamenco Festival will feature U.S. and International Artists.

LA VELADA

November 5–8, 2026

DC PREMIERE

Created, choreographed, and performed by Marta Gálvez (Spain)

FLAMENCO APARICIO DANCE CO.

November 13–15, 2026

Choreographed and directed by Edwin Aparicio.

FLAMENCO EN FAMILIA

November 14, 2026

FREE

An interactive program introducing the origins and traditions of flamenco.

ARTIST TBD

November 20–21, 2026

GALA FILM FESTIVAL: LATIN AMERICAN INNOVATION

December 2–6, 2026

Six contemporary Spanish-language films and one classic from Mexico’s Golden Age will be screened, with talkbacks and receptions.

NUEVA ERA 2027: COMEDIES – STAGED READINGS

December 11–13, 2026

WORLD PREMIERE

Three Latino plays presented as staged readings in English and Spanish.

LA FIESTA DE LOS REYES MAGOS (THREE KINGS DAY)

January 2, 2027

FREE

The annual community celebration features music, dance, a neighborhood parade, and gifts for children.

EVA Luna

February 4–28, 2027

In Spanish with English surtitles

By Isabel Allende

Adapted by Caridad Svich

Directed by José Zayas

An adaptation of Allende’s novel following a young woman navigating poverty, political upheaval, and self-determination.

LA ODISEA CONTADA COMO SEA (THE ODYSSEY—BY ANY MEANS NECESSARY)

March 13–20 & March 29–April 1, 2027

WORLD PREMIERE ADAPTATION

Bilingual

By Francisco Pedreira (Argentina)

Music by Elena Zago

A professor and janitor reimagine The Odyssey inside a classroom in Takoma Park.

QUINTANGO

April 2–3, 2027

A contemporary chamber tango performance blending classical and Latin traditions.

EL CORONEL NO TIENE QUIEN LE ESCRIBA (NO ONE WRITES TO THE COLONEL)

April 29–May 23, 2027

WORLD PREMIERE ADAPTATION

In Spanish with English surtitles

By Gabriel García Márquez

Directed by Gustavo Ott

A retired colonel waits for a long-promised pension in this adaptation of García Márquez’s novella.

BOTIQUÍN DE MARIACHIS DE COLUMBIA HEIGHTS (COLUMBIA HEIGHTS MARIACHI BAR)

June 16–July 4, 2027

WORLD PREMIERE – Commissioned by GALA

In Spanish with English surtitles

By Jaime Chabaud (Mexico)

An immersive production set in a neighborhood bar featuring live mariachi music and stories rooted in Columbia Heights history.

PASO NUEVO YOUTH PROGRAM

Under the direction of Chris Ríos, the free after-school bilingual program offers training in drama, movement, writing, and technical theatre for youth ages 14–19.

Summer Showcase: July 30, 2026

Fall/Winter Showcase: December 16, 2026

Spring Showcase: May 19, 2027

GENERAL INFORMATION

Schedule: Mainstage productions run Thursdays–Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Botiquín de Mariachis de Columbia Heights runs Wednesdays–Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.

Location: 3333 14th Street NW, Washington, DC

Discounted parking is available behind the theatre. The venue is one block north of the Columbia Heights Metro (Green/Yellow Lines).

Tickets:

Mainstage & Flamenco: $50 Premium Center, $45 Orchestra Standard, $35 Orchestra Value, $25 Balcony Value; $35 Seniors/Military/Teachers/Groups; $25 age 25 and under.

GALita performances: $10 children, $12 adults.

Film Festival: $10 per screening.

Tickets are available at www.galatheatre.org or by calling (202) 234-7174.