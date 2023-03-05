Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at HOW THE LIGHT GETS IN at 1st Stage

The production runs through March 19th.

Mar. 05, 2023  

1st Stage has released production photos for How the Light Gets In, written by E.M. Lewis and directed by Alex Levy, running through March 19, 2023.

Check out the photos below!

From the co-writer of the breakout hit Duck Harbor comes an uplifting story of connection and healing. Set against the backdrop of a peaceful Japanese garden, this beautifully touching story centers around four very different people who build a community of love and hope. "[The] parallel, between a person and something we treasure, is what makes this play so special." - StageRaw

How the Light Gets In stars Joel Ashur, Tonya Beckman, Madeleine Regina, and Jacob Yeh. The show features scenic design by Kathryn Kawecki, lighting design by Helen Garcia-Alton, sound design by Gordon Nimmo Smith, prop design by Cindy Landrum Jacobs, and costume design by Debra Kim Sivigny.

How the Light Gets In will run at 1st Stage from March 2 through March 19 with show times as follows: Thursdays at 7:30pm, Fridays at 8 pm, Saturdays at 2 pm and 8 pm, and Sundays at 2pm.

General admission tickets are $50. Senior (65+) tickets are $47. Student, educator, and military tickets are $15. The first 20 tickets sold for every performance will cost only $20. Thursday evening tickets are $35. Tickets can be purchased online at www.1ststage.org or by calling the 1st Stage box office at 703-854-1856.

Photo Credit: Cameron Whitman Photography

Tonya Beckman and Jacob Yeh

Tonya Beckman and Jacob Yeh

Joel Ashur

Tonya Beckman and Jacob Yeh

Joel Ashur

Madeleine Regina

Madeleine Regina and Tonya Beckman

Joel Ashur and Jacob Yeh

Joel Ashur




