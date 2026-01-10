Signature Theatre's IN CLAY Extends Through February 3

🎭 NEW! Washington, DC Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Washington, DC & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Signature Theatre announced an extension of the American premiere of new musical In Clay, now running three extra performances and closing Tuesday, February 3.

Originally scheduled to close February 1, In Clay has added shows on February 2 at 7:30 p.m., February 3 at 2 p.m., and February 3 at 7:30 p.m.

In Clay at the Signature Theatre stars Alex Finke and is directed by Kimberly Senior. It has book and lyrics by Rebecca Simmonds, and music and lyrics by Jack Miles. Additional music, music supervision, arrangements, orchestrations, and music preparation for the production are by Matt Herbert.