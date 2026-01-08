UNOFFICIAL LATE LATE to Perform at The Kennedy Center

🎭 NEW! Washington, DC Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Washington, DC & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Unofficial Late Night, DC's bold, fast-rising comedy show, will make its national debut on January 24, 2026, with a live and livestreamed performance on the Millennium Stage at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. The free event underscores the group's mission to reaffirm that comedy-and the arts-remain open, accessible, and driven by the people.

"In less than six months, we've gone from producing our first live show to performing on a national stage," says Cameron. "That growth is thanks to the artists, audiences, and community who believed in the project from the beginning. It is to support them in return that we recognize the importance of making room for all voices on the stage, especially in this space at this moment."

Built on cinematic writing and the unpredictability of live theater, Unofficial Late Night blends stand-up, sketch, improvisation, and character-driven comedy into a dynamic format for stage and screen. DC's premier comedic voices take the stage alongside some of the strongest emerging voices from across the country, creating an electric ensemble known for razor-sharp timing, fearless commitment, and genre-bending comedic style.

The lineup features improviser & character actor Armin Haracic, alternative comic Grace Manson, and stand-up comedian Earl Wyatt, joined by Richmond-based theater artist Evie Cameron and straight from the Chicago improv scene Scarlett Hurst. The cast is rounded out with special guest Lucas Craig, DC's 2025 Comedian of the Year. Together, the ensemble brings a range of styles-stand-up, improv, and character-driven performance-under the direction of creator and host Amelia Cameron, whose experience, including work on Emmy Award-winning productions, has helped shape the show into a national platform for emerging talent.

A can't-miss event for fans of Saturday Night Live, Whose Line Is It Anyway?, and the next generation of late-night innovators, Unofficial Late Night invites audiences to experience live comedy that is unfiltered, collaborative, and unapologetically unique.