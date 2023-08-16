Photos: First Look at Erin Davie & Mark Evans in Signature's THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY

The production runs through September 17, 2023 in Signature’s MAX Theatre.

By: Aug. 16, 2023

Signature Theatre is presenting The Bridges of Madison County, with music & lyrics by Jason Robert Brown and book by Marsha Norman. Based on the novel by Robert James Walker, the production stars Broadway’s Erin Davie (Diana, Sunday in the Park with George) and Mark Evans (Waitress, Signature's The Fix).

Get a first look at photos below!

The Bridges of Madison County is directed by Associate Artistic Director Ethan Heard (Signature’s Pacific Overtures, Which Way to the Stage), with music direction by Laura Bergquist (Broadway’s Allegiance, Off-Broadway’s Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish), and choreography by Kelly Crandall d’Amboise (Signature’s She Loves Me, Grand Hotel).

The Bridges of Madison County is a soaring musical romance of desire and sacrifice based on the best-selling novel. After marrying an American soldier to escape Italy at the end of World War II, Francesca builds herself a home in Iowa, raising two children and settling into a steady but unremarkable routine. Then one day, she meets Robert, a charismatic photographer, who awakens her passion and changes her life forever. With a gorgeous Tony Award-winning score by Jason Robert Brown (The Last Five Years, Parade) and a moving book by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Marsha Norman (The Color Purple, The Secret Garden), The Bridges of Madison County is a ravishing story about the choices we make for love.

The creative team for The Bridges of Madison County includes Scenic Design by Lee Savage (Signature’s Into the Woods, She Loves Me), Costume Design by Kathleen Geldard (Signature’s Assassins, Billy Elliot), Lighting Design by Jesse Belsky(Signature’s Sweeney Todd, Which Way to the Stage), Sound Design by Eric Norris (Signature’s Sweeney Todd, Pacific Overtures), and Wig Design by Danna Rosedahl (Ford’s A Trip to Bountiful, Shakespeare Theatre Company’s Red Velvet). Casey Kaleba is the Fight Choreographer, Zach Campion is the Dialect Coach, and Chelsea Pace is the Resident Intimacy Consultant and Choreographer. Casting is by Jorge Acevedo. New York Casting is by JZ Casting, Geoff Josselson, CSA & Katja Zarolinski, CSA. Kerry Epstein is the Production Stage Manager, Taryn Friend is the Assistant Stage Manager, Kelsey Jenkins is the Production Assistant, Clancey Yovanovich is the Associate Director, William Yanesh is the Associate Music Director, and Christian D. Henrriquez is the Assistant Lighting Designer.




