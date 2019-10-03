PARIS! THE SHOW Comes to DC

Coming off his million-ticket-sold tour for internationally-acclaimed Piaf! The Show, French stage director Gil Marsalla (Directo Productions), brings the world a brand new musical highlighting the best repertoire of French songs. Paris! The Show will be at GW's Lisner Auditorium for one night only on October 22nd at 7:30pm and will reprise Anne Carrere's role as Edith Piaf.

The musical, performed entirely through French song and dance, is Marsalla's vibrant tribute to the greatest French songs of the post-WWII era. Music from Edith Piaf, Charles Aznavour, Jaques Brel, Maurice Chavalier, and more is performed by a star-studded French cast including Anne Carrere (Piaf! The Show), Stéphanie Impoco (Roméo & Juliette), and Jules Grison (Formidable! Aznavour). The touring company also includes dancers Karine Soucheire, Jeff Dubourg and musicians Philippe Villa (Musical Director and Piano), Guy Giuliano (Accordion), Laurent Sarrien (Percussion), and Daniel Fabriquant (Double Bass).

The story follows Françoise (Stéphanie Impoco), a small town girl who dreams of moving to Paris to become a famous artist. On her journey to success she becomes friends with Edith Piaf (Anne Carrere) and falls in love with a bohemian painter living in the Pigalle quarter of Paris, Charles Aznavour (Jules Grison).

Tickets are on sale now at www.gwutickets.com ranging from $50-$70 with specials for GWU students.





Related Articles Shows View More Washington, DC Stories

More Hot Stories For You