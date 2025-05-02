Nathan Laube Performs Free D.C. Mother's Day Classical Recital

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Nathan Laube is an American leading classical organist and educator who is considered one of the best organists of his generation. He will perform a free recital at St. Ann Catholic Church in Washington DC on Sunday, May 11 at 3 pm. It is titled "Theme & Variations" performing the music of Mendelson, Widnor, Rameau, Buxtehude and Franz Schmidt. The Mother's Day mid-afternoon event will be a treat for many moms. The church is at 4001 Yuma St. NW one block south of the Tenleytown Metro Station.

Laube's radio program “All the Stops” can be heard on the WFMT Network (PRX) by Public Radio listeners in the US, Europe and Asia. His extensive recital career includes major venues spanning four continents, with appearances in Vienna, Berlin, Paris and in the US at Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles; Verizon Hall, Philadelphia and the Davies Symphony Hall in San Francisco.

He has performed in the most famous churches and cathedrals of Europe, including Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris and the Royal Albert Hall in London. He is regularly called upon to inaugurate important organs across the world, including Canterbury Cathedral and King's College Chapel in the UK.

He has collaborated with solo artists including Andreas Ottensamer, principal clarinet with the Berliner Philharmoniker and Christopher Martin, principal trumpet of the New York Philharmonic; Many of Mr. Laube's live performances have been featured on radio via American Public Media's "Pipedreams."

The program will include; Charles-Marie Widor (1844-1937) Symphonie pour Grand Orgue No. 6, Op. 42, No. 2 ~ Allegro; Felix Mendelssohn-Bartholdy (1807-1849) Variations Sérieuses, Op. 54 Transcription by Nathan J. Laube; Jean-Philippe Rameau (1683-1764) Les Indes Galante ~ Chaconne Transcription by Ives Rechsteiner; Dietrich Buxtehude (1637-1707) Passacaglia, Bux WV 161; Franz Schmidt (1874-1939) Chaconne ~ Aeolisch ~ Lydisch ~ Dorisch ~ Jonisch.

In 2019, Mr. Laube launched the documentary-style radio program, "All the Stops," on the WFMT Radio Network in Chicago, consisting of programs which feature many of the world's most famous organs in Europe and the United States. Mr. Laube is currently Associate Professor of Organ at the Eastman School of Music in Rochester New York. Laube is a graduate of the Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia.

