Myles Frost and More to Join 'Insider's Circle' Event at Arena Stage

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What does it take to build a career on Broadway? In partnership with Arena Stage, the Canady Foundation for the Arts is launching the first installment of Broadway Studio: Insider’s Circle, an evening of candid conversation and insights into the theater industry. The evening will include behind-the-scenes stories, industry perspectives, and an audience Q&A.

The event will take place on Monday, March 30, 2026. Admission is free, and attendees can RSVP by clicking here. It will be held in the Molly Smith Study at Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater (1101 6th Street SW, Washington, DC 20024).

Hosted by Tony-nominated producer and CFA Founder Marjuan Canady, the program brings together Broadway professionals whose work spans producing, casting, and performance.

Featured panelists include DeWitt Fleming Jr. (A Wonderful World), Myles Frost (Chez Joey, MJ the Musical), Erica Hart (Hart Casting, Death of a Salesman), and Alia Jones-Harvey (Hell’s Kitchen, MJ the Musical). Together, they will share their unfiltered experiences building careers in the industry during a conversation titled From Chocolate City to the Big Apple: Launching Your Broadway Career for the DMV!