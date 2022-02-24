Mo Willems' LUNCH DOODLES to Release New 'Variant Edition'

In March of 2020, millions of people of all ages from around the world first joined Emmy Award®-winning writer and New York Times best-selling author and illustrator Mo Willems in his studio for weekday LUNCH DOODLES. To mark this second anniversary, Mo and the Kennedy Center are releasing a special new "Variant Edition" of LUNCH DOODLES, inviting everyone back into his studio to doodle, reflect on the past two years, and create art together. This new "Variant Edition" will be available at the Mo Willems page of the Kennedy Center website beginning on Tuesday, March 1 at 1 p.m. ET.

"It has been almost two years since I invited everyone into my studio for the very first LUNCH DOODLE. I hope kids and former kids will join me in the studio again for this 'variant edition'," said Willems. "We'll take a look at what random squiggles (and life) sometimes hand us and discover how we can react and improvise to make something of our own out of them. I hope you'll join me for the squiggles and the giggles."

On March 12, 2020, four days after the Kennedy Center canceled previously scheduled performances to help stop the spread of COVID-19, the first episode of LUNCH DOODLES launched, sparking creativity for everyone adjusting to learning and living in new circumstances. The creativity has continued with Thank You Thursdays! projects to thank frontline workers, teachers, scientists, and helpers; a special The Yo-Yo Mo Show evening doodling collaboration with acclaimed cellist Yo-Yo Ma; The SMALL WORKS Project to celebrate people affecting change in small ways; DEMOCRACY DOODLE 2020 in collaboration with members of the National Symphony Orchestra; and a special "Episode 00" in March of 2021.