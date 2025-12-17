Photos: Alex Finke Leads IN CLAY at Signature Theatre

🎭 NEW! Washington, DC Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Washington, DC & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Get a first look at photos of Signature Theatre's American premiere of new musical In Clay, with book and lyrics by Rebecca Simmonds and music and lyrics by Jack Miles. The production is directed by Kimberly Senior and stars Alex Finke as Marie-Berthe Cazin.

Additional music, music supervision, arrangements, orchestrations, and music preparation are by Matt Herbert (Off West-End’s In Clay, Parade). The understudy for Marie-Berthe Cazin is Sarah Anne Sillers. Performances run December 9, 2025 – February 1, 2026 in Signature’s ARK Theatre.

In Clay is a witty, vivacious and charming new musical inspired by an overlooked twentieth century female artist. On the eve of a visit from her estranged childhood friend, now an acclaimed painter, French ceramist Marie-Berthe Cazin recounts her life. From her early days as a gifted protégée discovering the art of pottery, to atching her husband rise to fame partly by claiming her work as his own, through the upheaval of World War I, Marie’s unwavering spirit reveals the beauty in the broken. Set in 1930s Paris, with an upbeat, vibrant Parisian Jazz score, In Clay celebrates the joy of creativity, love of art and recognizing your worth.

Photo credit: DJ Corey