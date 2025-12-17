🎭 NEW! Washington, DC Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Washington, DC & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Theater J will present Stories from the Brink: My Festive Near-Death Adventures, a one-woman show written and performed by Iris Bahr, for a limited engagement at the theater. The production will run for one weekend only, with performances scheduled on Saturday and Sunday.

Bahr, an author, actress, comedian, writer, and director, was most recently seen as Perla on HBO’s Hacks. Her solo performance draws from a series of near-death experiences, blending personal storytelling with humor and reflection as she recounts moments spanning war zones, caregiving, white-water rafting, medical encounters abroad, and her upbringing in the Bronx.

The show weaves together autobiographical episodes that move between comedy and introspection, combining observational humor with accounts of risk, survival, and resilience. The stories range from international travel and family life to cultural contrasts and unexpected moments of crisis.

“I’m thrilled to welcome back Iris Bahr to Theater J,” said Artistic Director Hayley Finn. “Iris is a consummate storyteller who has the unique ability to make you feel as if you're with her every step of the way on her amazing journeys. Her humor is derived from recognition and empathy.”

Ticket Information

Tickets for Stories from the Brink: My Festive Near-Death Adventures are available through Theater J. Regular ticket prices begin at $79, with subscriber add-on tickets available for $39. Community Access Tickets priced at $5 are available for individuals who receive government assistance through state-issued EBT cards, which may be used as proof of eligibility but not as a form of payment. Tickets may be purchased at theaterj.org or by calling the ticket office at 202-777-3210.