Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
2023 Tony Nominations Updating Live!

King Center To Welcome Aaron Lewis And Joe Gatto This October

The King Center for the Performing Arts has announced two new shows coming to the Space Coast!

May. 02, 2023  

King Center To Welcome Aaron Lewis And Joe Gatto This October

The King Center for the Performing Arts has announced two new shows coming to the Space Coast! The first marks the return of Aaron Lewis (multi-platinum founder of Staind) to the King Center. He will be performing his new acoustic tour on Friday, October 6th at 7 PM, presented by Doussan Music Group. The latter event is comedian, Joe Gatto's "Night of Comedy" tour from Outback Presents. Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 5th at 10 AM online at KingCenter.com and Noon at the King Center Ticket Office. Additional show details for each evet below.

Friday, October 6 at 7 PM - Aaron Lewis - The American Patriot 2023 Acoustic Tour presented by Doussan Music Group

Aaron Lewis grew up in Springfield, Vermont, listening to his grandparents' country 8-tracks. Those roots inspired the multi-platinum Staind founder to return to his origins for the #1 Billboard Country Album debut Town Line and Sinner, as well as Billboard's #1 Hot Country Song debut "Am I The Only One," only the 9th time since 1958.

Having recorded with George Jones, Willie Nelson, Charlie Daniels, Alison Krauss and Vince Gill, Lewis has put a traditionalist brand on his outlier country. His latest album, Frayed At Both Ends, offers the hard touring/15-million selling workingman's country star at his most personal and unplugged - making for an intimate record that reflects his 2023 acoustic tour. Aaron Lewis returns to the King Center for just his second appearance since 2019 with the planned tour stop this October 6 on the L3Harris Technologies Main Theatre at the King Center.

Friday, October 20 at 7 PM - Joe Gatto's Night of Comedy Tour presented by Outback Presents

Joe Gatto has announced the second round of dates for his ongoing 2023 Joe Gatto's Night of Comedy tour. The comedian will be bringing his tour to Melbourne at The King Center for the Performing Arts on Friday, October 20th.

Gatto is one of the founding members of The Tenderloins Comedy Troupe who has toured with a live comedy show to sold-out crowds across the world, including legendary arenas, such as Madison Square Garden in New York and the O2 Arena in London.

Joe is a co-host of the "Two Cool Moms" Podcast and has also appeared on hit podcasts including This Past Weekend with Theo Von, What A Joke with Papa and Fortune and Life is Short with Justin Long.

Tickets for both events go on sale this Friday at 10 AM online at KingCenter.com and noon at the King Center Ticket Office / 321-242-2219. For more information, please visit www.kingcenter.com.




ArtsFairfax Announces THE 2023 ARTSFAIRFAX AWARDS Honorees Photo
ArtsFairfax Announces THE 2023 ARTSFAIRFAX AWARDS Honorees
The 2023 ArtsFairfax Awards will celebrate visionary contributions to arts and culture in Fairfax County on Thursday, October 26, 2023.
WIT Skewers Multi-Level Marketing Scams With NOT A PYRAMID SCHEME Photo
WIT Skewers Multi-Level Marketing Scams With NOT A PYRAMID SCHEME
From May 19 to June 15, Washington Improv Theater (WIT) will present Not a Pyramid Scheme, an improvised show that satirizes the world of multi-level marketing (think essential oils and overpriced makeup) and get-rich-quick schemes.
Review: THE CASSETTE SHOP at Theatre Prometheus Photo
Review: THE CASSETTE SHOP at Theatre Prometheus
Fashioned from the real words and personal experiences of DC-area asylum seekers, Theatre Prometheus’s new work, The Cassette Shop, explores the magical sensory connection of music to link us with others and transport us through time. The devised theater work was created in partnership with the local nonprofit AsylumWorks.
New Jersey Symphony To Present Free Outdoor Summer Concerts Photo
New Jersey Symphony To Present Free Outdoor Summer Concerts
The New Jersey Symphony presents free outdoor concerts in Newark, Jersey City, Toms River, South Amboy and Red Bank and will also perform at the Giralda Music and Arts Festival in Madison.

More Hot Stories For You


Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company Presents World Premiere Of INCENDIARY By Dave Harris Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company Presents World Premiere Of INCENDIARY By Dave Harris 
May 2, 2023

​​​​​​​Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company closes its 2022-2023 season with the world premiere of Incendiary, a play bursting with satire and influenced by the style of video games, anime, and blockbuster action movies. The play runs from May 29 to June 25 at Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company (641 D St NW). Tickets and further information can be found here.
King Center To Welcome Aaron Lewis And Joe Gatto This OctoberKing Center To Welcome Aaron Lewis And Joe Gatto This October
May 2, 2023

The King Center for the Performing Arts has announced two new shows coming to the Space Coast!
ArtsFairfax Announces THE 2023 ARTSFAIRFAX AWARDS HonoreesArtsFairfax Announces THE 2023 ARTSFAIRFAX AWARDS Honorees
May 2, 2023

The 2023 ArtsFairfax Awards will celebrate visionary contributions to arts and culture in Fairfax County on Thursday, October 26, 2023.
WIT Skewers Multi-Level Marketing Scams With NOT A PYRAMID SCHEMEWIT Skewers Multi-Level Marketing Scams With NOT A PYRAMID SCHEME
May 2, 2023

From May 19 to June 15, Washington Improv Theater (WIT) will present Not a Pyramid Scheme, an improvised show that satirizes the world of multi-level marketing (think essential oils and overpriced makeup) and get-rich-quick schemes.
Nu Sass Productions to Present THE OREO COMPLEX Beginning Next MonthNu Sass Productions to Present THE OREO COMPLEX Beginning Next Month
April 29, 2023

Nu Sass Productions will concludes its 2023 season with The OREO Complex written, directed, and performed by Lillian Brown, in repertory with Nu Sass's Finding Neil Patrick Harris by Donna Hoke and Open by Crystal Skillman, and Mr. & Mrs. Fitch a collaboration between Nu Sass and Landless Theatre Company. All three shows will be performed between April 14 and June 9, 2023.
share