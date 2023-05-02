King Center To Welcome Aaron Lewis And Joe Gatto This October

The King Center for the Performing Arts has announced two new shows coming to the Space Coast! The first marks the return of Aaron Lewis (multi-platinum founder of Staind) to the King Center. He will be performing his new acoustic tour on Friday, October 6th at 7 PM, presented by Doussan Music Group. The latter event is comedian, Joe Gatto's "Night of Comedy" tour from Outback Presents. Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 5th at 10 AM online at KingCenter.com and Noon at the King Center Ticket Office. Additional show details for each evet below.

Friday, October 6 at 7 PM - Aaron Lewis - The American Patriot 2023 Acoustic Tour presented by Doussan Music Group

Aaron Lewis grew up in Springfield, Vermont, listening to his grandparents' country 8-tracks. Those roots inspired the multi-platinum Staind founder to return to his origins for the #1 Billboard Country Album debut Town Line and Sinner, as well as Billboard's #1 Hot Country Song debut "Am I The Only One," only the 9th time since 1958.

Having recorded with George Jones, Willie Nelson, Charlie Daniels, Alison Krauss and Vince Gill, Lewis has put a traditionalist brand on his outlier country. His latest album, Frayed At Both Ends, offers the hard touring/15-million selling workingman's country star at his most personal and unplugged - making for an intimate record that reflects his 2023 acoustic tour. Aaron Lewis returns to the King Center for just his second appearance since 2019 with the planned tour stop this October 6 on the L3Harris Technologies Main Theatre at the King Center.

Friday, October 20 at 7 PM - Joe Gatto's Night of Comedy Tour presented by Outback Presents

Joe Gatto has announced the second round of dates for his ongoing 2023 Joe Gatto's Night of Comedy tour. The comedian will be bringing his tour to Melbourne at The King Center for the Performing Arts on Friday, October 20th.

Gatto is one of the founding members of The Tenderloins Comedy Troupe who has toured with a live comedy show to sold-out crowds across the world, including legendary arenas, such as Madison Square Garden in New York and the O2 Arena in London.



Joe is a co-host of the "Two Cool Moms" Podcast and has also appeared on hit podcasts including This Past Weekend with Theo Von, What A Joke with Papa and Fortune and Life is Short with Justin Long.

Tickets for both events go on sale this Friday at 10 AM online at KingCenter.com and noon at the King Center Ticket Office / 321-242-2219. For more information, please visit www.kingcenter.com.