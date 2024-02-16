Kennedy Center's REACH To FOREST Initiative Will Open Next Week

REACH to FOREST will feature free exhibitions, activations, programs and more.
From February 20 through March 3, REACH to FOREST explores the symbiotic relationship between forests and the human world with two weeks of free programs, films, art installations, conversations, and more. This visionary initiative is part of the Kennedy Center's previously announced 10 years of programming to raise public awareness about climate solutions through the lens of artistic engagement, coinciding with the United Nations' environmental goals for 2030.
Highlights include:
WHERE: Various spaces at the REACH campus at the Kennedy Center, 2700 F Street NW, Washington DC, 20566.
WHEN: From February 20–March 3, 2024. For a full calendar listing of REACH to FOREST, please see here.
