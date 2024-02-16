Kennedy Center's REACH To FOREST Initiative Will Open Next Week

From February 20 through March 3, REACH to FOREST explores the symbiotic relationship between forests and the human world with two weeks of free programs, films, art installations, conversations, and more. This visionary initiative is part of the Kennedy Center's previously announced 10 years of programming to raise public awareness about climate solutions through the lens of artistic engagement, coinciding with the United Nations' environmental goals for 2030.

Highlights include:

Acupunk:|February 22–25|Quebec-based Théâtre de la Dame de Coeur presents the U.S. premiere of Acupunk—told through giant puppets. Éria and Terrenis, towering at 18 feet tall, will activate the REACH Plaza in a poetic fable about healing the Earth. Suitable for all ages.

Immersive Cinema Dome:|February 21–February 28 and February 28–March 3|A series of 360°, full-dome immersive films that will transport spectators into a universe of original narrative and compelling multimedia content for all ages. Hubblo Immersion presents, Northern Lights and The Life of Trees during REACH to FOREST.

Tree Talks:|February 22, 25 and 28|Curated by author Marie Arana, Tree Talks features dialogues with celebrated authors and environmental experts who illuminate the beauty and wonder of the forest. Book signings to follow each event. Presented in partnership with Politics and Prose.

Culinary Activations:|February 27 and February 28–March 2|Gastronomic experiences featuring flavors of the Amazon forest region, curated and hosted by award-winning Brazilian Chef Felipe Schaedler.

Films:|February 21–March 3|Films produced by local and Indigenous filmmakers will give an insider's perspective on the natural wonders of the forest and engage visitors in thoughtful dialogue surrounding conservation and preservation.

Environmental Book Fair:|March 2|The Kennedy Center's first Environmental Book Fair includes author readings, children's storytelling by notable authors, and book signings. Curated by Nora Krug, Children's Book Editor of the Washington Post, the fair dedicated to youth and children features a collection of books for sale on the environment and wellbeing. Presented in partnership with Politics and Prose.

Aneeshwar Kunchala: Aneeshwar Kunchala, the Kennedy Center's first Youth Ambassador for the Arts and Environment will be reading his new book, Adventures of a Young Naturalist: The Arctic Expedition, on March 2 in the Justice Forum from 11–11:30 a.m. Tickets are free. Kunchala will present a talk on his recent trip to the Arctic Circle in the Justice Forum on February 25. Kunchala will also be participating in the Family Youth Day.

WHERE: Various spaces at the REACH campus at the Kennedy Center, 2700 F Street NW, Washington DC, 20566.

WHEN: From February 20–March 3, 2024. For a full calendar listing of REACH to FOREST, please see here.