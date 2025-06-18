Keegan Theatre Reveals Cast and Team of APROPOS OF NOTHING by Greg Kalleres

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Keegan Theatre has announced the cast and team of the summer comedy APROPOS OF NOTHING, by award-winning playwright and screenwriter Greg Kalleres, making its DC Premiere July 12-August 10, 2025.

"We're delighted to bring this summer confection to DC,” remarks Susan Marie Rhea, Keegan's Artistic Director, “and to give Keegan's audiences an introduction to the impeccably funny, sharply insightful writing of Greg Kalleres. APROPOS OF NOTHING boasts a stellar local cast and is helmed by veteran director Ray Ficca, who most recently directed Keegan's Helen Hayes Award-winning production of THE OUTSIDER.”

Says Ficca of Kalleres' script: "APROPOS OF NOTHING plays like the result of a road trip between Oscar Wilde and Larry David, armed with only a case of scotch and a pack of Luckys (for Wilde), and a couple of bottles of Milk of Magnesia and some sensible shoes (for David). Greg Kalleres' dialogue and situations are both wonderfully playful and intellectually hilarious."

About the play:

Owen confesses, apropos of nothing, that he's in love with his Best Friend's wife. But it's just “a passing phase,” he tells him. “Forget I even said it.” Unfortunately, no one can. And now that it's out there, everyone's lives are suddenly turned upside down. With the help of a precocious millennial, all parties are soon forced to examine their lives and relationships for the first time. In a comedy about love, irony, and cliche, five friends struggle with… well… love, irony, and cliche.

The cast of APROPOS OF NOTHING includes Ryan Sellers (Owen), Justin Von Stein (Martin), Irene Hamilton (Lily), Emily Erickson (Rebecca), Drew Sharpe (Jacob), and Dominique Gray (Dave / Owen understudy), with understudies Brenna Horner and Vishrut Shukla.

In addition to Director Ray Ficca, the creative team of APROPOS OF NOTHING includes Gabrielle Busch (Assistant Director), Sierra Young (Intimacy Director), Josh Sticklin (Scenic Designer), Hailey LaRoe (Lighting & Projections Designer), Brandon Cook (Sound Designer), Cindy Landrum Jacobs (Set Dressing & Properties Designer), Elizabeth Morton (Costume Designer), Emilie Maree Knudsen (Production Manager), Sarah Daniel (Stage Manager), and Isabella Parkerson (Assistant Stage Manager).

APROPOS OF NOTHING runs July 12 - August 10, 2025 with performances Thursdays-Saturdays at 8:00 pm, Sundays at 3:00 pm, and select Mondays and Wednesdays at 8:00 pm.

Special events scheduled throughout the run include:

Sunday, July 13: “Meet the Playwright” Discussion with award-winning playwright and screenwriter Greg Kalleres! Join us after the matinee performance for a discussion of his comedy APROPOS OF NOTHING, as well as his career and playwriting process. Free and open to all patrons!

Sunday, July 20: Matinee Child Care is available onsite, provided by Keegan PLAY-RAH-KA Teaching Artists. (Limited capacity, advance registration required.)

Sunday, July 20: “Meet the Artists” Talkback immediately following the matinee performance. Free and open to all patrons!

Friday, August 1: Young Professionals Happy Hour, which includes discounted tickets to the show and 1 complimentary drink coupon.

Details and tickets are available at www.keegantheatre.com.

