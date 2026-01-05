Ford’s Theatre Charity Raises Over $50K for Everybody Wins DC

🎭 NEW! Washington, DC Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Washington, DC & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Ford’s Theatre Society has revealed that staff, audiences and the company of this season’s production of A Christmas Carol raised $53,448.95 on behalf of Everybody Wins DC. To date, Ford’s has raised more than $1,170,853 for Washington-area charities, impacting tens of thousands of in lives the D.C. area since 2009 when the charity drive began.

“A Christmas Carol has long reminded audiences of the impact that kindness and connection can have,” said Ford’s Theatre Director Paul R. Tetreault. “We’re grateful for the opportunity to honor that message by supporting Everybody Wins DC, whose work helps cultivate confidence, curiosity and joy for children who thrive with added support around reading and mentorship.”

Everybody Wins DC (EWDC) helps local children thrive through the power of reading. EWDC’s free programs include one-on-one mentoring, group read-aloud events and free book distributions. Together, these activities serve more than 5,000 children across the greater D.C. area, helping them to become stronger readers, build social-emotional skills and find joy in books.

“When kids read, they can succeed. That's why Everybody Wins DC creates engaging and exciting reading opportunities for thousands of kids each year," said Jordi Hutchinson, Executive Director of Everybody Wins DC. "But we can't do our work without amazing partners like Ford's Theatre. This contribution truly captures the spirit of generosity in A Christmas Carol and will bring the power and joy of books to communities across the D.C. area. We are grateful to have their support."

A Christmas Carol companies traditionally vote for a charity to support at the first rehearsal, then collect donations following performances throughout the run. This year’s company selected Everybody Wins DC and donations were collected from November 20 to December 28, 2025, with a final check presentation on December 30. Patrons made gifts in person or online. Members of the cast and crew for A Christmas Carol and Ford’s Theatre Society staff also contributed to the campaign.

Past organizations selected by A Christmas Carol companies for the charity drive include Hope for Henry, Hope and a Home, TheatreWashington’s Taking Care Fund, Bright Beginnings, Homeless Children’s Playtime Project, House of Ruth, Food & Friends, N Street Village, Bread for the City, Covenant House Washington, Martha’s Table, Miriam’s Kitchen, So Others Might Eat (SOME), Thrive DC and For Love of Children.