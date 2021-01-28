Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Janet Griffin Steps Down as Artistic Leader of the Folger Theatre

Griffin will retire on March 31.

Jan. 28, 2021  

Janet Griffin will step down as the leader of the Folger Theater, The Washington Post reports. Griffin has served as one of Washington's longest theater chiefs after 30 years as the venue's artistic leader.

Griffin will retire on March 31.

The Folger Theater is an arm of one of the world's great classical collections, the Folger Shakespeare Library.

"It's always tricky to know when to step away," Griffin said. She believes that the company "deserves a new vision, somebody who can devote long-term energy. My God, I've been here for two-thirds of my life."

Read more on The Washington Post.

Folger Theatre is the vibrant centerpiece of the Folger Shakespeare Library, producing plays reflecting the breadth of the library's peerless collection. In this unique setting, Folger Theatre produces innovative stagings that have been commended as "breathtakingly original... strikingly contemporary" (The Washington Post).

Folger Theatre has received 158 nominations and 31 Helen Hayes Awards for excellence in acting, direction, design, and production. During recent seasons Folger Theatre has received the Outstanding Resident Play Award for its productions of Sense and Sensibility, The Taming of the Shrew, Hamlet, and Measure for Measure.


Featured This Week on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Morgan James
Morgan James
Edred Utomi
Edred Utomi
Elle McLemore
Elle McLemore


Related Articles View More Washington, DC Stories   Shows
Social Strategy Experience TWIST Announces First-Ever Tournament Photo

Social Strategy Experience TWIST Announces First-Ever Tournament

Be An #ArtsHero and Other Half Brewing Company Present Arts Hero IPA Photo

Be An #ArtsHero and Other Half Brewing Company Present Arts Hero IPA

BWW Blog: Sharing Their Stories- An Interview with Daniella Topol Photo

BWW Blog: Sharing Their Stories- An Interview with Daniella Topol

BWW Blog: Sharing Their Stories - An Interview with Monique Midgette Photo

BWW Blog: Sharing Their Stories - An Interview with Monique Midgette


More Hot Stories For You

  • BroadwayWorld and Broadway Licensing Team Up for New Digital Marketing Program for Licensees
  • Little Theatre Of Virginia Beach Presents Perspective Of Gun Violence Survivors In World Debut Of THE REMAINS
  • Creative Cauldron Presents 'Passport to the World of Music' Live Streaming Series
  • Virginia Repertory Theatre Announces Interim Co-Artistic Directors