Janet Griffin Steps Down as Artistic Leader of the Folger Theatre

Janet Griffin will step down as the leader of the Folger Theater, The Washington Post reports. Griffin has served as one of Washington's longest theater chiefs after 30 years as the venue's artistic leader.

Griffin will retire on March 31.

The Folger Theater is an arm of one of the world's great classical collections, the Folger Shakespeare Library.

"It's always tricky to know when to step away," Griffin said. She believes that the company "deserves a new vision, somebody who can devote long-term energy. My God, I've been here for two-thirds of my life."

Folger Theatre is the vibrant centerpiece of the Folger Shakespeare Library, producing plays reflecting the breadth of the library's peerless collection. In this unique setting, Folger Theatre produces innovative stagings that have been commended as "breathtakingly original... strikingly contemporary" (The Washington Post).