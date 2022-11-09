Jammin Java Welcomes France's Guitar Master Pierre Bensusan Back to Vienna, Virginia

French-Algerian guitar master Pierre Bensusan's 2020 North American tour was in full swing when the pandemic shut it down causing him to return home to France. He's making up for lost time with an extensive North American tour that will bring him back to the stage of Jammin Java in Vienna, Virginia on Thursday evening, November 10th.



Bensusan has, throughout his career and a string of recordings, confirmed his place as an acoustic visionary who combines sensibility with shadings of ethereal jazz, latin, celtic, pop, world music and classical melodies; free and fusion styles. Born in 1957 in French Algeria, Bensusan released his debut album Près de Paris in 1975 at the age of 17. It won Le Grand Prix du Disque at the Montreux Festival in Switzerland (1976). More albums and extensive touring followed, as well as a recording contract with Columbia in the US. This artist has earned his stripes: more recently being elected Best Guitarist of World Music by the readers of Guitar Player Magazine.

His triple album "Encore" won the Grand Prix of the Independent Music Awards in the category Best Live Album. Over the course of his career, he has sold half a million albums and given thousands of concerts around the globe, both solo and through numerous collaborations. Guitarists from Leo Kottke to Larry Corryel, to Tuck Andress, Tommy Emmanuel, Mark Knopfler, Andrew York, Andy Timmons, to Steve Lukather... have sung his praises, and rock guitar icon Steve Vai released three Bensusan albums on his label Favored Nations. And it's not just guitarists who are so inspired by Pierre's music, as a recent studio collaboration with him on Donny Osmond's latest album "Start Again" goes to show.

Much more at: http://www.pierrebensusan.com .

Thursday, November 10th, 7:30pm

at Jammin Java, 227 Maple Ave E, Vienna VA 22180

http://www.jamminjava.com

Ticket price: $25

Order tickets online at: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2208284®id=14&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.jamminjava.com%2Fshows%2Fan-evening-with-pierre-bensusan%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Info: thebros@jamminjava.com 703-255-1566

Says Bensusan of this tour, "Even if I loved staying at my home, near Paris, for two years; playing, writing, taking the time, stopping running, sometimes locked down in Heaven... I felt a real relief to be able to play live again. The first part of my North American tour, this Spring, left me with an immense feeling of gratitude for the public who came to the concerts. There is nothing stronger than getting together around the music played live, especially when many were walking into a concert hall for the first time in two years.



Also, in Las Vegas, I met my new friend, Donny Osmond, after playing on his last album and there was a lot of emotion. After spending the last three months (before this tour) back in France, I am pulling out all of the stops and embarking on the second leg of a mega-tour with over 60 concerts and guitar workshops that will take me through the entire northern part of the USA and southern Canada, from the West Coast to the East Coast. I look forward to finally seeing you again and thank you warmly for your continuous support and all of the inspiration, light and strength you give me."



