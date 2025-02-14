Hugh Bonneville To Be Honored At STC's Annual Gala

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Actor Hugh Bonneville will be honored with the Shakespeare Theatre Company’s Will Award at the theatre’s annual Gala. STC’s longtime advocate and Board of Trustees Vice Chairman Abbe David Lowell of Winston & Strawn, LLP will receive the Sea Change Award at the event on Monday, April 7, 2025, at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington, DC.

For more than three decades, the William Shakespeare Award for Classical Theatre, also known as the Will Award, has been presented to an acclaimed artist who has made a significant contribution to classical theatre in America. Last year’s honoree was Indira Varma; other previous honorees include Sir Anthony Hopkins, Patrick Stewart, Kenneth Branagh, Dame Judi Dench, Phylicia Rashad, Lynn Redgrave, and Annette Benning.

“It is a true pleasure to honor Hugh Bonneville with this year’s Will Award,” said STC Artistic Director Simon Godwin. “We have had a wonderful time collaborating on Uncle Vanya. As well as being a star of the screen, Hugh has always been a passionate believer in the classics, and he brings to each role a thrilling radiance and rigor. We are so lucky to have Hugh in Washington.”

Mr. Godwin, who this week received a Helen Hayes Award nomination for his direction of last year's Macbeth, is currently directing Anton Chekhov's Uncle Vanya with Mr. Bonneville in the title role, which opens at STC in April.

“It’s an honor to receive this recognition from Washington’s premiere classics theatre, celebrated for presenting Shakespeare’s works, whose themes and sheer humanity resonate through the ages,” said Mr. Bonneville. “As an actor, being part of this legacy means a great deal to me, personally and professionally. STC’s commitment to creating world-class theatre, fostering community, and re-telling timeless stories for the next generation is hugely inspiring.”

The Sea Change Award, to be presented to renowned attorney Abbe David Lowell, recognizes an individual for outstanding leadership in protecting and developing the arts sector. In over two decades as an STC trustee, Mr. Lowell has led dozens of campaigns and initiatives for the theatre, most notably founding and leading the Bard Association, STC’s legal affinity group, and its yearly presentation of the popular Mock Trial series.

“In his many years serving on the Board, and as Vice Chair for the last six years, Abbe has provided critical guidance and support through challenging and exciting times in the theatre, helping to build community support for our ambitious undertakings,” said STC Board Chair Anita Antenucci. “He is an extraordinary voice for the home of classical storytelling in the Nation’s Capital.”

The BBC’s Katty Kay returns to serve as the Gala emcee, and the evening’s headliner will be Broadway star Rebecca Naomi Jones, who played Laurey in the Tony Award-winning 2019 revival of Oklahoma! and most recently appeared in Stereophonic.

The gala co-chairs are Emily Lenzner, Melissa Moss, and Michael Paese, all members of the STC Board of Trustees. Additional presenters and performers will be announced at a later date.

Hugh Bonneville’s film credits include Notting Hill, Iris, The Monuments Men, I Came By, Downton Abbey, and the Paddington movies. Paddington in Peru opens this month in theatres, and the third Downton Abbey film will be released in September. His television roles include the BAFTA-winning Twenty Twelve and W1A (BBC) and Robert Crawley in ITV’s global hit, Downton Abbey, for which he received nominations for a Golden Globe and two Emmys. The cast won three SAG Awards for Outstanding Ensemble. Hugh recently played the title role in the miniseries Douglas Is Cancelled and appears in The Agency on Paramount+. The second season of The Gold, a six-part BBC drama about a famous gold bullion robbery in 1983, will be broadcast on PBS later this year. Hugh’s stage career spans more than three decades and includes seasons with The National Theatre and the Royal Shakespeare Company. His most recent appearances were in Enemy of the People and Shadowlands, at Chichester Festival Theatre. His memoir, Playing Under the Piano, is now available in paperback. Hugh is a patron of the National Youth Theatre of Great Britain, The National Youth Arts Trust, Scene & Heard, The Primary Shakespeare Company, and the South Downs National Park Trust.

