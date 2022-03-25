HADESTOWN Replaces A CHRISTMAS CAROL in Broadway at the National 2022-23 Season

Hadestown has been added to the 2022-23 season lineup at The National Theatre in Washington, D.C. The production will replace A Christmas Carol, which is no longer touring to D.C. in 2022.

Hadestown will run June 6-11, 2023.

Welcome to HADESTOWN, where a song can change your fate. Winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards® including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy® Award for Best Musical Theater Album, this acclaimed new show from celebrated singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and innovative director Rachel Chavkin (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) is a love story for today... and always.

HADESTOWN intertwines two mythic tales - that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone - as it invites you on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell's beguiling melodies and Chavkin's poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers and singers, HADESTOWN is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.

Learn more at https://www.broadwayatthenational.com/show/hadestown/.