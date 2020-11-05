GALA Hispanic Theatre Presents EL PERRO DEL HORTELANO

The show runs November 5-22.

GALA Hispanic Theatre will present El perro del hortelano (The Dog in the Manger). The production will be presented in Spanish with English surtitles.

A hilarious comedy by the Master of Spain's Golden Age, Lope De Vega, the production explores the pain of love in a classist society. This production continues GALA's history of adapting classical gems with timeless themes for today's audiences.

Groups of 3 or more who wish to be seated together, please email info@galatheatre.org to reserve. Otherwise, you may purchase tickets here.

