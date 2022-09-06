Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Dreamers' Circus Announce Fall US Tour Dates

The band comes to the U.S. for the first of two tours this season, September 27 to October 5.

Sep. 06, 2022  
Dreamers' Circus, an ambitiously inventive Scandinavian trio taking the new-Nordic music scene by storm, comes to the U.S. for the first of two tours this season, September 27 to October 5.

Winners of five Danish Music Awards, the trio's sound is based on virtuosic and incendiary musical ability across a range of instruments that includes violin, accordion, piano and cittern. Endlessly exploring new challenges for themselves and for audiences, Dreamers' Circus mine their backgrounds in traditional and roots music to present a genre-bending amalgam of folk sensibility, jazz improvisation and classical complexity distilled through an openness to popular music influences. The result is music that is resolutely contemporary and rhythmically and melodically engrossing.

The trio's members are Danish violinist Rune Tonsgaard Sørensen (who is also a member of the renowned Danish String Quartet), Danish pianist and accordionist Nikolaj Busk and Nordic-cittern player Ale Carr (from Sweden).

On September 10, Dreamers' Circus releases Handed On, a published book of 58 pieces of their own new-Nordic music, arranged for varying degrees of difficulty, along with videos to accompany each tune.

All of us share a deep love and respect for the traditional music that we grew up with in Denmark and Sweden. For folk music to survive, interaction and transmission are essential, but at the same time, there also needs to be flexibility and innovation for the music to stay relevant. Our dream is that these tunes can open doors to this style of music for people all around the world. Because ultimately it is the musicians, singers and dancers like yourselves who determine what becomes part of the tradition and what, in turn, will be handed on. - Dreamers' Circus

Their most recent recordings of original tunes, Blue White Gold (for which the Trio was awarded the prestigious Carl Prize for Composer of the Year in 2021) and Lost Swans (2022), are set to be released on a double vinyl record reissue this fall. [Video: Blue White Gold album teaser]




