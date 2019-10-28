Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio Comes to New York, New Jersey, and Washington, DC

The chart-topping Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio has thrilled crowds nationwide and abroad, and they'll be bringing their energetic blend of soul, jazz, and rock 'n' roll to fans (new and old) around the globe, as their World Wide Tour 2019 is nearing an end.

Their debut album Close But No Cigar reached #1 and #3 on Billboard's "Contemporary Jazz Album" and "Jazz Album" charts this past March. The group has a sound that is firmly rooted in 60's and 70's soul jazz, channeling old-school organ combos like The Meters and Booker T & the MGs, with a rock 'n' roll edge that feels fresh and new. Watch their Live on KEXP warmup set, and you'll see why it has racked up several MILLION views on YouTube, and why you won't want to miss the show. Best described as "FEEL GOOD MUSIC" by Delvon Lamarr

In addition to Close But No Cigar, their Record Store Day release, Live at KEXP! also hit the "Jazz Album" chart at #10, and debuted on the "Heatseekers Albums" chart at #20 in May 2018. With concert footage garnering millions of views on YouTube and tours spanning the U.S., Canada and Europe, the Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio leaves a horde of fans in their wake who are eager to hear more.

See the current tour schedule on https://www.delvonlamarrorgantrio.com!

11/6 | Washington DC | Blues Alley

11/7 | New York NY | Leonard Nimoy Theatre @ Symphony Space

11/8-11/9 | Cape May NJ | Exit Zero International Jazz Fest





