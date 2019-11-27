Celebrated AIRNESS Co-Production Comes To 1st Stage

When Nina enters her first air guitar competition, she thinks winning will be easy. But as she befriends a group of charismatic nerds all committed to becoming the next champion, she discovers that there's more to this art form than playing pretend; it's about finding yourself and performing with raw joy.

Airness is "unmitigated pleasure... filled with dignity and delight" (Chicago Reader). Airness is a regional premiere co-production with Keegan Theatre. The production will transfer from Keegan to 1st Stage and begin performances on December 5 at 1st Stage's theatre space.

The 1st Stage and Keegan Theatre co-production of Airness by Chelsea Marcantel features air guitarist Forrest A. Hainline IV, Drew Kopas, Billie Krishawn, Gary L. Perkins III, Harrison Smith, Chris Stezin, and Dani Stoller. Christina A. Coakley directs the production with choreography by Jessica Redish.

The design team includes: scenic design by Matthew Keenan, costume design by Sydney Moore, lighting design by John D. Alexander, sound design by Kenny Neal, projection design by Nitsan Scharf, and props design by Cindy Landrum Jacobs.

Airness will run at 1st Stage from December 5 through December 29 with show times as follows: Thursdays at 7:30pm, Fridays at 8 pm, Saturdays at 2 pm and 8 pm, and Sundays at 2pm.

General admission tickets are $42. Senior (65+) tickets are $39. Student and military tickets are $15. Tickets can be purchased online at www.1ststage.org or by calling the 1st Stage box office at 703-854-1856.

The run time is approximately 2 hours with one 15-minute intermission. Captions and audio description will be offered for select performances. Check www.1stStage.org for the schedule. Assistive listening devices are available upon request at every performance.

Airness is the second production in 1st Stage's 12th Season. Following Airness will be The Royale by Marco Ramirez directed by Paige Hernandez (January 30- February 23, 2020) presented as a co-production with Olney Theatre Center, A New Brain by William Finn and James Lapine directed by Kathryn Chase Bryer (March 26- April 19, 2020), and The Waverly Gallery by Kenneth Lonergan directed by Alex Levy (May 7-June 7, 2020). The 4th Annual Logan Festival of Solo Performance featuring nationally celebrated solo performers will run from July 16-26, 2020.





Related Articles Shows View More Washington, DC Stories

More Hot Stories For You