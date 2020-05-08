Brave Spirits Announces Online Histories Reading Festival

Brave Spirits Theatre is excited to announce a virtual summer staged reading festival celebrating the history plays of the English early Modern Stage. A supplement to BST's two-year Shakespeare's Histories project, these plays reveal the breadth and popularity of the history genre during Shakespeare's era. Moved to an online event due to COVID-19, these plays are being planned and performed not only by the Histories ensemble, but also collaborators from across the world.

The reading festival will take place Mondays and Tuesdays from May 11 to June 2. Each performance will start at 7:30pm* and will be streamed on BST's YouTube channel. Written by playwrights such as Christopher Marlowe, Thomas Heywood, George Peele, and John Ford, these plays span historical events from 1199 to 1499. These plays live in conversation with Shakespeare's Histories, providing sources for Shakespeare's plays and alternate versions of events and characters. *The time of the final reading may change to accommodate International Artists.

Brave Spirits Theatre is also pleased to debut our online merchandise store. Though performances of The King's Shadow (Richard the Second, Henry the Fourth Part 1, Henry the Fourth Part 2, and Henry the Fifth) ended early, patrons can still access items from the gift shop, including t-shirts, magnets, and the souvenir program, packed with production photos and dramaturgical essays. Purchases support Brave Spirit Theatre in the wake of performance cancelations, enabling us to continue preparing for the second year of Shakespeare's Histories.

VIRTUAL READING SCHEDULE

The Troublesome Reign of King John

by George Peele

directed by Liam Thomas Daley

Monday, May 11th, 2020 @ 7:30pm (EDT)

Edward the Second

by Christopher Marlowe

directed by Jon Jon Johnson

Tuesday, May 12th, 2020 @ 7:30pm (EDT)

Edward the Third

by Williams Shakespeare and others

directed by Marshall B Garrett

Monday, May 18th, 2020 @ 7:30pm (EDT)

Thomas of Woodstock

directed by Emily MacLeod

Tuesday, May 19th, 2020 @ 7:30pm (EDT)

The Famous Victories of Henry the Fifth

directed by Kelly Elliott

Monday, May 25th, 2020 @ 7:30pm (EDT)

Edward the Fourth, Parts 1 and 2

by Thomas Heywood

directed by Claire Kimball

Tuesday, May 26th @ 7:30pm (EDT)

The True Tragedy of Richard the Third

guest performance by the MFA class of Mary Baldwin University

Monday, June 1, 2020 @ 7:30pm (EDT)

Perkin Warbeck

by John Ford

directed by Alasdair Hunter

Tuesday, June 2, 2020 @ TBD

Festival dramaturgy by Claire Kimball, Liam Thomas Daley, and Emily MacLeod. All readings will be free to stream; donations are always welcome.



