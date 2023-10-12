Baltimore Theatre Influencer Brings POTUS THEATRE TRAIL To Arena Stage Next Week

baltimore theatre influencer brings potus theatre trail to dc's arena stage

By: Oct. 12, 2023

POPULAR

Photos/Video: First Look at the North American Tour of FUNNY GIRL Photo 1 Photos/Video: First Look at the Tour of FUNNY GIRL
Exclusive: Get A First Look At MRS. DOUBTFIRE National Tour Photo 2 Exclusive: Get A First Look At MRS. DOUBTFIRE National Tour
Exclusive: Cast of Signature Theatre's RAGTIME Performs Title Song Photo 3 Exclusive: Cast of Signature Theatre's RAGTIME Performs Title Song
Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour; What Are the Critics Saying? Photo 4 Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour

Baltimore Theatre Influencer Brings POTUS THEATRE TRAIL To Arena Stage Next Week

Baltimore Theatre Influencer Brings POTUS THEATRE TRAIL To Arena Stage Next Week

Theatre writer and influencer Bekah Walsh has announced the latest milestone in her POTUS Theatre Trail journey. With seven successful stops already under her belt, Bekah is gearing up for a week-long residency at Arena Stage in Washington, D.C., from October 15th to 21st. She will attend performances in the preview period through and after the production's October 20 opening with different guests who have varying familiarity with Fillinger's play.

Attending multiple performances opens the floor for dialogue and education on the detail that goes into a regional production from set design to casting and dramaturgy.

"I've never seen a show I didn't like at Arena and I'm so excited to see their take on one of my favorite plays," said Walsh, "Arena's POTUS will be the first time I see this farce staged in the round and I can't wait to experience this story in a new setting."

The POTUS Theatre Trail was created to showcase the vibrant Broadway to Regional Theatre pipeline, celebrating the diversity and talent of the creative teams behind these productions while capturing the unique audience reception in each region. Bekah Walsh, a respected figure within the theatre community, has gained recognition for her passionate theatre articles in Baltimore OUTloud, as well as her theatre-centric social media content on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

Starting in August 2023, Bekah embarked on a coast-to-coast journey to experience multiple unique productions of "POTUS." Along the trail, she engaged in discussions with local theatre professionals, answered questions, and offered audiences a glimpse into the incredible range of talent, creativity, and community found beyond Broadway.

Completed cities on the POTUS Theatre Trail include Fort Myers, FL; Richmond, VA; Houston, TX; Gainesville, FL; Boston, MA; Portland, ME; and Berkeley, CA, with planned future stops in Chicago, IL; Winston Salem, NC; Salisbury, NC; Tempe, AZ; Fort Worth, TX; Cathedral City, CA; Fort Worth, TX, Nashville, TN; and Columbia, SC. There is potential for additional productions to participate.

Bekah firmly believes that local and regional productions are essential components of the live theatre ecosystem, nurturing talent and contributing to the growth and vitality of the art form. She expressed, "I hope this adventure shows people that great live theatre and creativity can be found everywhere. While I'm a huge fan of Broadway productions, I'm equally awed by the creativity and out-of-the-box thinking I've seen at productions in my own backyard. I encourage live theatre fans to approach their local theatre companies as tourist-worthy destinations."

Bekah has also launched a Click Herecampaign to defray the costs of travel associated with the trail, with half of all funds being donated to participating theatres.

To stay updated on Bekah's POTUS Theatre Trail and her ongoing live theatre adventures, follow her on TikTok (@broadwaybekahchica), Facebook (@bekahchica), or Instagram (@broadwaybekahchica). Join the conversation using the hashtag #POTUSTrail.




RELATED STORIES - Washington, DC

1
A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD to be Presented At Imagination Stage This Holiday Season Photo
A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD to be Presented At Imagination Stage This Holiday Season

Imagination Stage will present 'A Year with Frog and Toad' as part of its 'Greatest Hits' season. Don't miss this Tony-award winning musical for young audiences.

2
Review: MRS. DOUBTFIRE at Broadway at the National in DC Photo
Review: MRS. DOUBTFIRE at Broadway at the National in DC

What did our critic think of MRS. DOUBTFIRE at National? Rob McClure did not win a Tony for his star turn on Broadway as Mrs. Doubtfire (he was nominated), but he will win your heart through October 15 at the National.

3
BWW Q&A: Mayu Molina Lehmann & Alfonso Molina of MONARCH: A Mexican-American Music Photo
BWW Q&A: Mayu Molina Lehmann & Alfonso Molina of MONARCH: A Mexican-American Musical at Creative Cauldron

Monarch: A Mexican American Musical written by Alexandria, VA writer, Mayu Molina Lehmann and award-winning Mexican composer, Alfonso Molina, first premiered in 2022 at the Los Angeles Theater Center. Monarch is co-directed by Mayu Molina Lehmann and Creative Cauldron Assistant Artistic Director, Matt Conner.

4
BWW Q&A: Bill Raskin of The Team Room at Keegan Theatre Photo
BWW Q&A: Bill Raskin of The Team Room at Keegan Theatre

The story of a Special Forces team – and the day the world changed forever. The Team Room follows Special Forces A-Team 824 serving at Camp Diamond, West Virginia. On the morning of September 10th, 2001, they report for a routine week of duty and training exercises.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Nathan Lane Makes Cameo in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL Video
Nathan Lane Makes Cameo in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL
Amber Ruffin on THE WIZ- 'It's Outstanding!' Video
Amber Ruffin on THE WIZ- 'It's Outstanding!'
Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of PURLE VICTORIOUS Video
Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of PURLE VICTORIOUS
View all Videos

Washington, DC SHOWS
The Team Room in Washington, DC The Team Room
Keegan Theatre (10/10-10/26)Tracker
Evita in Washington, DC Evita
Shakespeare Theatre Company (9/05-10/15)Tracker
Monarch: A Mexican American Musical in Washington, DC Monarch: A Mexican American Musical
Creative Cauldron (10/05-10/29)Tracker
Macbeth In Stride in Washington, DC Macbeth In Stride
Shakespeare Theatre Company (10/10-10/29)Tracker
Proof in Washington, DC Proof
Alden Theatre (10/27-10/29)Tracker
Scorched in Washington, DC Scorched
ExPats Theatre (9/23-10/15)Tracker
Mnozil Brass in Washington, DC Mnozil Brass
Center for the Arts at George Mason University (2/25-2/25)
Martha Graham Dance Company in Washington, DC Martha Graham Dance Company
Center for the Arts at George Mason University (4/13-4/13)
The Migration: Reflections on Jacob Lawrence in Washington, DC The Migration: Reflections on Jacob Lawrence
Fichandler Stage at Arena Stage (6/06-7/14)
J2B2 (John Jorgenson Bluegrass Band) in Washington, DC J2B2 (John Jorgenson Bluegrass Band)
Hylton Performing Arts Center (3/02-3/02)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You