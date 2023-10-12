Baltimore Theatre Influencer Brings POTUS THEATRE TRAIL To Arena Stage Next Week

Theatre writer and influencer Bekah Walsh has announced the latest milestone in her POTUS Theatre Trail journey. With seven successful stops already under her belt, Bekah is gearing up for a week-long residency at Arena Stage in Washington, D.C., from October 15th to 21st. She will attend performances in the preview period through and after the production's October 20 opening with different guests who have varying familiarity with Fillinger's play.

Attending multiple performances opens the floor for dialogue and education on the detail that goes into a regional production from set design to casting and dramaturgy.

"I've never seen a show I didn't like at Arena and I'm so excited to see their take on one of my favorite plays," said Walsh, "Arena's POTUS will be the first time I see this farce staged in the round and I can't wait to experience this story in a new setting."

The POTUS Theatre Trail was created to showcase the vibrant Broadway to Regional Theatre pipeline, celebrating the diversity and talent of the creative teams behind these productions while capturing the unique audience reception in each region. Bekah Walsh, a respected figure within the theatre community, has gained recognition for her passionate theatre articles in Baltimore OUTloud, as well as her theatre-centric social media content on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

Starting in August 2023, Bekah embarked on a coast-to-coast journey to experience multiple unique productions of "POTUS." Along the trail, she engaged in discussions with local theatre professionals, answered questions, and offered audiences a glimpse into the incredible range of talent, creativity, and community found beyond Broadway.

Completed cities on the POTUS Theatre Trail include Fort Myers, FL; Richmond, VA; Houston, TX; Gainesville, FL; Boston, MA; Portland, ME; and Berkeley, CA, with planned future stops in Chicago, IL; Winston Salem, NC; Salisbury, NC; Tempe, AZ; Fort Worth, TX; Cathedral City, CA; Fort Worth, TX, Nashville, TN; and Columbia, SC. There is potential for additional productions to participate.

Bekah firmly believes that local and regional productions are essential components of the live theatre ecosystem, nurturing talent and contributing to the growth and vitality of the art form. She expressed, "I hope this adventure shows people that great live theatre and creativity can be found everywhere. While I'm a huge fan of Broadway productions, I'm equally awed by the creativity and out-of-the-box thinking I've seen at productions in my own backyard. I encourage live theatre fans to approach their local theatre companies as tourist-worthy destinations."

Bekah has also launched a Click Herecampaign to defray the costs of travel associated with the trail, with half of all funds being donated to participating theatres.

To stay updated on Bekah's POTUS Theatre Trail and her ongoing live theatre adventures, follow her on TikTok (@broadwaybekahchica), Facebook (@bekahchica), or Instagram (@broadwaybekahchica). Join the conversation using the hashtag #POTUSTrail.