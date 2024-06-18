BWW Q&A: Michael Feinstein on BECAUSE OF YOU: MY TRIBUTE TO TONY BENNETT at Wolf Trap

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



We talk to Michael Feinstein about his upcoming show at Wolf Trap. You’ll get a kick out of the legendary career of the late Tony Bennett when Michael Feinstein and The Carnegie Hall Big Band perform a powerful tribute concert.

Feinstein, “the singer and pianist known as the ambassador of the Great American Songbook,” (New York Times) honors his longtime friend with songs from Bennett’s revered catalog. The band will bring to life dynamic interpretations of songs like “Rags to Riches,” “I Left My Heart in San Francisco,” “The Best is Yet To Come,” and “Stranger in Paradise” with a multimedia experience that celebrates the iconic crooner.

In addition to his recognition as one of the leading musical entertainers and piano virtuosi of recent decades, Michael Feinstein’s work as an educator, archivist, interpreter, and Ambassador of the Great American Songbook have established the popular and honored musician as a pre- eminent force in contemporary music. His dazzling career as a top- selling and critically acclaimed recording artist and a star performer on Broadway, and the world’s great concert stages has earned him five GRAMMY® Award nominations, a special Tony Award for Excellence in Theatre for his Feinstein's New York venue, two Emmy nominations of his television specials, and acclaim for his NPR series.

His live concerts have spanned the globe including such iconic venues such as The White House, Buckingham Palace, Hollywood Bowl, Carnegie Hall, and the Sydney Opera House. In 2022, Feinstein released to rave reviews, Gershwin Country, an album of standards in duet with some of the biggest names in Country Music from Dolly Parton and Alison Krauss to Brad Paisley and Amy Grant. This same year he made his debut at the legendary Café Carlyle in New York to rave reviews and sell-out performances.

In 2007, as an extension of his work as a legendary performer and passionate guardian of his nation’s greatest musical traditions, Mr. Feinstein founded the Great American Songbook Foundation. The Foundation works to preserve and elevate America’s rich musical legacy by curating physical artifacts of its creators and performers; offering programs for the public and research opportunities for scholars, historians, and performers; and providing educational opportunities for student musicians, including the annual high school Songbook Academy®.

For over a decade, Michael served as a Founding Member on the Library of Congress’ National Recording Preservation Board; an organization dedicated to ensuring the survival, conservation, and increased public availability of America’s sound recording heritage. Feinstein earned his fifth Grammy Award nomination in 2009 for The Sinatra Project, his CD celebrating the music of “Ol’ Blue Eyes.” The Sinatra Project, Volume II: The Good Life was released in 2011. He released the CDs The Power Of Two–collaborating with Glee and 30 Rock star Cheyenne Jackson–and Cheek To Cheek, recorded with Broadway legend Barbara Cook.

For Feinstein’s CD, We Dreamed These Days, he co-wrote the title song with Dr. Maya Angelou. His Emmy Award-nominated TV special Michael Feinstein–The Sinatra Legacy, which was taped live at the Palladium in Carmel, IN, aired across the country in 2011. The PBS series, Michael Feinstein’s American Songbook, was the recipient of the ASCAP Deems- Taylor Television Broadcast Award, was broadcast for three seasons, and is available on DVD. His most recent primetime PBS-TV Special, New Year’s Eve at The Rainbow Room– written and directed by Desperate Housewives creator Marc Cherry–aired in 2014. For his nationally syndicated public radio program, Song Travels, Michael interviewed and performed alongside of music luminaries such as Bette Midler, Neil Sedaka, Liza Minnelli, Rickie Lee Jones, David Hyde Pierce, and more.

Feinstein was named Principal Pops Conductor for the Pasadena Symphony in 2012 and made his conducting debut in June 2013 to celebrated critical acclaim. Under Feinstein’s leadership, the Pasadena Pops has quickly become a premier orchestral presenter of the Great American Songbook with definitive performances of rare orchestrations and classic arrangements. He launched an additional Pops series at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in Palm Beach, Florida in 2014. Michael’s book The Gershwins and Me–the Los Angeles Times best-seller from Simon & Schuster–features a new CD of Gershwin standards performed with Cyrus Chestnut at the piano. Feinstein serves as Artistic Director of the Center for the Performing Arts, a $170 million, three- theatre venue in Carmel, Indiana, which opened in January 2011.

The theater is home to diverse live programming and a museum for his rare memorabilia and manuscripts. Since 1999, he has served as Artistic Director for Carnegie Hall’s “Standard Time with Michael Feinstein” in conjunction with ASCAP. In 2010 he became the director of the Jazz and Popular Song Series at New York’s Jazz at Lincoln Center. Feinstein’s at the Nikko, Michael’s nightclub at San Francisco’s Nikko Hotel, has presented the top talents of pop and jazz since 2013. His first venue in New York, Feinstein’s at the Regency, featured major entertainers such as Rosemary Clooney, Glen Campbell, Barbara Cook, Diahann Carroll, Jane Krakowski, Lea Michele, Cyndi Lauper, Jason Mraz, and Alan Cumming from 1999 to 2012. Feinstein opened his Los Angeles location, Feinstein’s at Vitello’s in June of 2019 and most recently launched Feinstein’s at the Hotel Carmichael in Carmel, Indiana.

He has designed a new piano for Steinway called “The First Ladies,” inspired by the White House piano and signed by several former First Ladies. It was first played to commemorate the Ronald Reagan centennial on February 6th, 2011. In 2013, Michael released Change of Heart: The Songs of Andre Previn in collaboration with four-time Oscar and eleven-time Grammy Award-winning composer-conductor-pianist Andre Previn. The album celebrates Previn’s pop songs and motion picture classics. Earlier album highlights include Hopeless Romantics, a songbook of classics by Michael’s late friend Harry Warren, recording with legendary jazz pianist George Shearing.

His album with songwriting icon Jimmy Webb, Only One Life–The Songs of Jimmy Webb, was named one of the “10 Best CDs of the Year” by USA Today. Feinstein received his fourth Grammy nomination for Michael Feinstein with the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra, his first recording with a symphony orchestra. The year before, Rhino/Elektra Music released The Michael Feinstein Anthology, a two-disc compilation spanning 1987 to 1996 and featuring old favorites and previously unreleased tracks. Michael was born and raised in Columbus, Ohio, where he started playing piano by ear as a 5- year-old. After graduating from high school, he moved to Los Angeles when he was 20.

The widow of legendary concert pianist-actor Oscar Levant introduced him to Ira Gershwin in July 1977. Feinstein became Gershwin’s assistant for six years, which earned him access to numerous unpublished Gershwin songs, many of which he has since performed and recorded. Gershwin’s influence provided a solid base upon which Feinstein evolved into a captivating performer, composer, and arranger of his own original music. He also has become an unparalleledinterpreter of music legends such as Irving Berlin, Jerome Kern, Johnny Mercer, Duke Ellington, and Harry Warren.

Feinstein has received three honorary doctorates. Through his live performances, recordings, film and television appearances, and his songwriting (in collaboration with Alan and Marilyn Bergman, Lindy Robbins, Bob Merrill, and Marshall Barer), Feinstein is an all-star force in American music. For more information, please visit MichaelFeinstein.com.

What inspired you to pay tribute to Tony Bennett?

I would not have been able to achieve what I do if it weren't for the individuals who preceded me and imparted their knowledge, one of whom was Tony Bennett. I had the privilege of knowing Tony personally—I once had the opportunity to sing with him, and I spent time with him socially, along with his wife, Susan. Thus, being able to express gratitude and celebrate his legacy, as well as to discover different and novel ways to interpret his music, presents a significant challenge because he's not just an icon; he is a legend.

Continuing his music for new generations in “Because of You: My Tribute to Tony Bennett” holds great importance to me and our audiences, an importance I know Tony shared because of his dedication to the arts and educating the youth about music.

Can you describe how important Tony’s contributions are to the history of the Great American Songbook?

Tony Bennett's work has left a significant mark on The Great American Songbook, making timeless classics shine even brighter. His songs, ranging from the iconic "I Left My Heart in San Francisco" to the uplifting "The Best is Yet to Come," show his unique ability to bring freshness and depth to well-loved tunes. Whether he’s delivering the smooth elegance of "Fly Me to the Moon" and "The Way You Look Tonight" or the heartfelt simplicity of "Smile," Bennett's performances are a showcase of his emotional depth and commitment to the music. His impact on American music is undeniable, ensuring that these songs will be cherished by future generations

What can we expect from the show?

For the Tony tribute, I’m performing the songs associated with him, including a lot of the Cy Coleman pieces, like "The Best is Yet to Come," which he introduced, and "I Want to Be Around," which Tony also made famous. Of course, "I Left My Heart in San Francisco" will be included, along with Gershwin songs because his first commercial record featured Gershwin's work. Then, songs associated with people he worked with, like Judy Garland, Nat King Cole, Sophie Tucker, will be part of the repertoire. So, it’s going to be an overview of his career through all of that music.

Can you tell us about the first time you met Tony?

The first time I met Tony Bennett was in 1983. I was doing a benefit with Rosemary Clooney, and Tony was asked to participate. I remember talking to him on the phone first because he wanted to perform some unknown Gershwin songs that I had access to, thanks to my work with Mr. Gershwin—Ira Gershwin. Then, I met Tony in '83 backstage at the concert, and he was great. Being a young kid who knew his world, I knew his music and the songwriters, so it was easy for us to start talking and become friends.

You debuted this show at Carnegie Hall to a sold-out audience. What inspired you to collaborate with the Carnegie Hall Big Band?

The first time I performed at Carnegie Hall was in 1978, and I was 22 or 23 years old. I've maintained this relationship with Carnegie for all these decades. They have given me the opportunity to create many new types of concerts in the large hall, Zankel Hall, and Weill Hall throughout the years. I got the idea that people everywhere should experience a Carnegie Hall Big Band event… because big bands have played at Carnegie Hall since the last century, yet Carnegie Hall has never created anything like this—a touring big band that preserves the legacy of all the great bands, band leaders, and singers who fronted the bands. They were interested in this idea because it acts as outreach, demonstrating that Carnegie Hall is involved in all different kinds of arts and music types. Being associated with them is something I am very mindful about because they are iconic. Thus, the combination of the Carnegie Hall big band and celebrating the music of Tony Bennett becomes an event.

Do you have other performances planned with the tribute?

“Because of You: My tribute to Tony Bennett” will be performed nationwide and there are plans underway for the show to cross the pond to the UK, Europe, and beyond. We have a rather full calendar in the United States. The specifics will be announced at a later date.

