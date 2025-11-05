Arena Stage to Present Extended Run of STEP AFRIKA!'S MAGICAL MUSICAL HOLIDAY STEP SHOW

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater will present the return of Step Afrika!’s Magical Musical Holiday Step Show to its Fichandler Stage. With three consecutive sold-out runs at Arena under its belt, the internationally acclaimed Dance Company returns home to DC to light up the famed in-the-round theater for a fourth-year extended run. The “step-tastic” festivities take place December 5 – 21, 2025.

Fusing holiday magic and merriment with the rich African American art form of stepping, Step Afrika!’s Magical Musical Holiday Step Show is an unforgettable all-ages experience. Bask in the spirit of the season with DJ Nutcracker, his Arctic crew, and Step Afrika!’s award-winning performers as they lead an electrifying 90-minute journey packed with high-energy stepping, festive music, and infectious holiday cheer. With nonstop laughter, joy, and surprises, audiences won’t want to miss this family-favorite “step-stravaganza,” now celebrating its 15th Anniversary.

A special treat for this year’s attendees, Step Afrika! will debut a new dance piece: “Candy Cane Lane.” Take a stroll down Candy Cane Lane, where towering candy canes tap, twirl, and bring the season to life with rhythm and cheer. Alongside returning favorites—including a percussive March of the Nutcrackers, DJ Nutcracker’s famous Nutcracker Slide, and an epic step battle between The Elves and The Fairies—this year’s production promises a celebratory mix of tradition, rhythm, and fun.

