Arena Stage Will Be Closed Through March

Arena Stage has released the following statement regarding upcoming performances:

The health and well-being of Arena Stage patrons, artists and employees is of the highest priority for us all. After serious consideration and an abundance of care Arena Stage will cancel all public performances and events effective March 16.

While our building will be closed to the public, our staff will be on hand to continue basic operations. For cancelled performances, Arena Stage sales associates will contact those patrons directly to discuss their options, including our flexible ticket exchange policy. Community engagement and education programs will continue when feasible through an online platform.

Our world premiere production of Celia and Fidel which opens tonight will continue through this weekend and then be suspended through at least March 30. This production is being performed in the Robert and Arlene Kogod Cradle; an intimate theater designed for new work with a capacity of 218 seats, well under the threshold currently recommended by DC Health Authorities.

For performances through March 15, Arena will continue its rigorous cleaning procedures, encourage patrons to use the hand-sanitizer stations and suspend handing out programs, which will be placed directly on the seat.

Patrons are asked to stay home if they are sick and take advantage of our flexible exchange policy by contacting the Sales Office at 202-488-3300. There are many things to do to remain healthy - washing hands, using hand sanitizer, sneezing into your sleeve or a tissue and not touching your face without washing your hands/using hand sanitizer.

We will also continue to monitor updates from the Center for Disease Control and the District of Columbia Health Authorities and act accordingly.

Updates and information will be communicated via our website, social media and email. Patrons will be able to reach the Arena Stage Sales Office at 202-488-3300 and online at arenastage.org.





