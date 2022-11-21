A WINNIE THE POOH CHRISTMAS TAIL is Coming to Cumberland Theatre This Week

The Cumberland Theatre will be presenting A Winnie the Pooh Christmas Tail this weekend for a limited run of four performances. The show is part of the CT's Theatre for Young Audiences initiative and is approximately 40 minutes in length making it ideal for families with young children.

Christopher Robin tells a story of a Christmas Eve when Eeyore, the old gray donkey who lives by himself

in the thistle corner of Hundred-Acre Wood, was absolutely miserable. It seems that he lost his tail.

Winnie-the-Pooh and Piglet get all of their friends involved and a search is organized. All the familiar characters are present, plus delightful songs, and a timeless theme, which concerns caring, sharing and

the importance of friendship.

The show features the talents of Katelyn Shreiner (Winnie the Pooh), Brielle Windle (Eeyore), Sophia Brill (Piglet), Connor McCabe (Rabbit), Jamiel Burkhart (Tigger), Mikayla Dodge (Owl), Lexus Middleton (Kanga) and Marty Jellison (Christopher Robin). The creative team consists of Kimberli Rowley (Director) and Dodge (Music Director). Hayden Kline is the production stage manager with assistance from Thomas Kifer and Elizabeth Mudge.

Winnie the Pooh will run November 26th and 27th with 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm performances on both days. The show is performed with no intermission, however, refreshments will be available in the lobby before and after the performances.

A pre-show "character brunch" is also being offered at the Centre Street Collective at 11:30 am on both Saturday and Sunday where children can meet the characters from the 100 Acre Woods and enjoy various breakfast foods.