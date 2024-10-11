A HANUKKAH CAROL Announced At Round House Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Round House Theatre continues its 2024-2025 Season with a world premiere of A Hanukkah Carol, or GELT TRIP! The Musical. With music by Aaron Kenny, book and lyrics by Rob Berliner, and book and original concept by Harrison Bryan, this highly anticipated musical production, directed and choreographed by Marlo Hunter, is a celebration of Jewish identity and our common humanity that emphasizes the importance of choosing joy and kindness. Press Night is on Monday, November 25 at 7:30pm. Please see below for complete program details and ticket information.

Misanthropic millennial influencer Chava Kanipshin's internet followers are turning into haters. Desperate to regain her popularity, Chava shuns anything and anyone she sees as an obstacle, including her family, friends, and holiday traditions. But on the first night of Hanukkah, Chava is visited by the ghost of deceased social media star Mimi Marley and other spirits who warn her to change her ways—or be cursed forever. The spirits lead Chava on a madcap journey through Hanukkahs past, present, and future to help her reconnect with her spirit of generosity, her Jewish identity, and an appreciation of her real-life supporters. Winner of the Audience Favorite Award at Broadway Shark Tank, A Hanukkah Carol is a heartfelt, family-friendly riff on a holiday classic that celebrates making the world a kinder place.

“We're thrilled to continue our 47th Season with A Hanukkah Carol,” says Artistic Director Ryan Rilette. “Aaron Kenny, Harrison Bryan, and Rob Berliner have developed a show that magnifies the beauty of positive Jewish identity, which is all about finding your way back to joy and making the world a better place. After first hearing about the show's concept back in late 2020, we're excited to finally share this world premiere musical with DC-area audiences!”

"A Hanukkah Carol's central theme is ‘A Light in the Dark.' Comedy changes the world--it's a salve, a de-escalator, an elixir that cracks open boundaries to make way for conversation; and laughter through tears is an inherently Jewish experience,” says Director and Choreographer Marlo Hunter. “I hope this magical, hilarious and deeply moving show will bring much-needed light to audiences this holiday season, and become a fresh staple in the American holiday canon."

“A Hanukkah Carol is brought to you by two nice Jewish boys and their goyfriend—and we're so excited at the chance to put into the world the kind of show that we wish had existed when we were growing up,” says Rob Berliner (Lyrics & Book). “It's a fast-paced, toe-tapping whirlwind celebrating kindness, family, and identity, and the halting of the cycles of pain with light and love… and we hope it makes the holidays a little bit brighter for everyone.”

“My time at performing in Round House's 2019 production of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time is something I will forever cherish,” says Harrison Bryan (Book & Original Concept). “To be returning with A Hanukkah Carol, a show that is so personal for me, filled to the brim with my family's love for the holiday, feels like the perfect return home. Celebrating this show's world premiere with my NY and DC family alike truly couldn't bring me more joy.”

The captivating cast includes Jordan Friend (Disgraced at NextStop Theatre and the West Coast Tour of Mystic Pizza), Nicole Halmos (The Cake at Prologue and NextStop Theatres and The Alchemist at Shakespeare Theatre Company), Kit Krull (limp wrist on the lever reading at Round House Theatre and She Kills Monsters at Silver Spring Stage), Katrina Michaels (Hoi Polloi at Theatre Row and La Maupin at Lion and Unicorn Theatre [Off-West End]), Aviva Pressman (Five Little Monkeys at Adventure Theatre and God of Comics at Studio Theatre), Steve Routman (Awake & Sing! at Arena Stage and Le Bete on Broadway), Samantha Sayah (Sister Act at Geva Theatre Center and The Buddy Holly Story at Florida Repertory Theatre), and Bekah Zornosa (“We declare you a terrorist…” at Round House Theatre and King Lear at Shakespeare Theatre Company). Understudies for this production include Lily Burka, Brian Lyons-Burke, Sarah Cooney, and Bekah Zornosa. Band members for this production include Jo Huling, Jonathan Marques, Patrick Plunk, and Imelda Tescson-Juarez.

The cast is joined by a brilliant creative team, which includes Music Director Angie Benson, Associate Director/Choreographer Caitlin Ort, Scenic Designer Andrew Cohen, Costume Designer Ivania Stack, Lighting Designer Max Doolittle, Sound Designer Scott Stauffer, Illusion Designer Ryan Phillips, Puppet Designer Genna Beth Davidson, Properties Coordinator Andrea “Dre” Moore, Orchestrator Charlie Rosen, Copyist Danielle Gimbal, Keyboard Programmer Randy Cohen, Dramaturg Gabrielle Hoyt, Casting Director Sarah Cooney, Production Stage Manager Che Wernsman, and Assistant Stage Manager Taylor Kiechlin.

A Hanukkah Carol is produced by special arrangement with Daryl Roth and Jim Kierstead.

Tickets may be purchased by calling 240.644.1100 or ordering online at RoundHouseTheatre.org. Round House Theatre is located at 4545 East-West Highway, one block from Wisconsin Avenue and the Bethesda station on Metro's Red Line.

