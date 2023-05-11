5th Wall Theatre's Founding Artistic Director Emeritus Carol Piersol Passes Away

5th Wall Theatre has announced the passing on May 9th, 2023, of Founding Artistic Director Emeritus Carol Piersol.



Her 30-year career in Richmond theatre included her foundational role as artistic director of the influential Firehouse Theatre Project (FTP) (1993-2012). She then went on, with other members of that organization, to create the much-acclaimed 5th Wall Theatre.



The theatre will honor the tremendous importance of Carol as a guiding force in theatre in central Virginia. As Edward Albee once told an FTP audience: Carol provided audiences with theater that they didn't expect to experience, but should.



5th Wall Theatre and Firehouse Theatre have been working together for the past few months to honor Carol's legacy. As part of an upcoming year-long celebration of Carol's vision and leadership, the stage at Firehouse Theatre will be permanently named THE CAROL PIERSOL STAGE.



For 5th Wall patrons and others who've followed Carol's work, and are moved to honor her legacy, gifts be made to support 5th Wall's future creative endeavors - specifically the Carol Piersol Stage at the Firehouse Theatre, if you'd like it so designated - by way of the the button below or the 5th Wall Theatre website at https://www.5thwalltheatre.org.



A commemoration of her life and legacy will be held for the theatre community & supporters at a future date, in theatre space generously donated by Virginia Repertory Theatre.