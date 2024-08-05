1st Stage Announces THE WAVERLY GALLERY By Kenneth Lonergan

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



In this 2019 Tony Award nominee for Best Revival of a Play, Gladys, the elderly matriarch of the Green family, has run an art gallery in a small Greenwich Village hotel for many years.

The management wants to replace her less-than-thriving gallery with a coffee shop. Always irascible but now increasingly erratic, Gladys becomes a cause for concern to her family. By the Academy Award-winning writer of Manchester by the Sea, this production is poignant, wacky, and heartrending. “Deeply theatrical and often deeply funny.” –The New York Times

The 1st Stage production of The Waverly Gallery features returning 1st Stage artists Ethan Miller (Postcards from Ihatov, The Chosen, The Last Match, Swimming with Whales), Sasha Olinick (The Chosen, The Phlebotomist, Fly By Night), Aaron Bliden (A New Brain, Fly By Night), and Lisa Hodsoll (Hero's Welcome, Suite Surrender), and welcomes Catherine Flye to 1st Stage. The production is directed by 1st Stage Artistic Director Alex Levy (The Chosen, The Last Match, How the Light Gets In, The Phlebotomist, and others).

The design team includes: scenic design by Kathryn Kawecki, lighting design by Luis Garcia, sound design by Ethan Balis, costume design by Rakell Foye, and props design by Cindy Jacobs.

The Waverly Gallery will run at 1st Stage from September 12 - October 6, 2024 with show times as follows: Thursdays at 7:30pm, Fridays at 7:30 pm, Saturdays at 2 pm and 7:30 pm, and Sundays at 2pm.

General admission tickets are dynamically priced at $25 (limited availability), $40 (limited availability), and $55. Student, educator, and military tickets are $15. Tickets can be purchased online at www.1ststage.org or by calling the 1st Stage box office at 703-854-1856.

The run time is approximately two hours. Captions and audio description will be offered for select performances.

Comments