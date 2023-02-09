Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

1st Stage Announces HOW THE LIGHT GETS IN A Beautiful Hope-Filled Love Story

This beautifully touching story centers around four very different people who build a community of love and hope. 

Feb. 09, 2023  

1st Stage has announced How the Light Gets In, written by E.M. Lewis and directed by Alex Levy from March 2 through March 19, 2023.

From the co-writer of the breakout hit Duck Harbor comes an uplifting story of connection and healing. Set against the backdrop of a peaceful Japanese garden, this beautifully touching story centers around four very different people who build a community of love and hope.

How the Light Gets In stars Joel Ashur, Tonya Beckman, Madeleine Regina, and Jacob Yeh. The show features scenic design by Kathryn Kawecki, lighting design by Helen Garcia-Alton, sound design by Gordon Nimmo Smith, prop design by Cindy Landrum Jacobs, and costume design by Debra Kim Sivigny.

How the Light Gets In will run at 1st Stage from March 2 through March 19 with show times as follows: Thursdays at 7:30pm, Fridays at 8 pm, Saturdays at 2 pm and 8 pm, and Sundays at 2pm.

Editors: Press performances are Saturday, March 4 at 8pm and Sunday, March 5 at 2pm. Please email the box office at boxoffice@1ststage.org for reservations.

General admission tickets are $50. Senior (65+) tickets are $47. Student, educator, and military tickets are $15. The first 20 tickets sold for every performance will cost only $20. Thursday evening tickets are $35. Tickets can be purchased online at www.1ststage.org or by calling the 1st Stage box office at 703-854-1856.

The run time is approximately 90 minutes with no intermission. Captions and audio description will be offered for select performances. Check www.1stStage.org for the schedule.

1st Stage is dedicated to the health and safety of its patrons, performers, and participants, and is enacting recommended safety measures to ensure that the theatre can remain a comfortable place for our community.




Review: ALVIN AILEY AMERICAN DANCE THEATER at The Kennedy Center Photo
Review: ALVIN AILEY AMERICAN DANCE THEATER at The Kennedy Center
What did our critic think of ALVIN AILEY AMERICAN DANCE THEATER at The Kennedy Center?
Quirky Cult-Favorite Musical RIDE THE CYCLONE Now Playing Through March 5 At Arena Stage Photo
Quirky Cult-Favorite Musical RIDE THE CYCLONE Now Playing Through March 5 At Arena Stage
Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater has announced a two-week extension of Ride the Cyclone, now playing through through March 5, 2023, to meet audience demand.
Review: JARDIN SALVAJE (NATIVE GARDENS) at GALA Hispanic Theatre Photo
Review: JARDIN SALVAJE (NATIVE GARDENS) at GALA Hispanic Theatre
A play can't get much closer to its origins than Karen Zacarias' 'Jardín salvaje (Native Gardens)' that opened at the GALA Hispanic Theatre.
Interview: Theatre Life with Jessica Vosk Photo
Interview: Theatre Life with Jessica Vosk
Today's subject is one of those performers that proves you can reinvent yourself to great success. Many of us locally came to know Jessica Vosk when she blew into the Kennedy Center with the national tour of Wicked in the role of Elphaba. After touring with the show she took Broadway by storm in that same role. What is interesting about Jessica's professional performing carer is that it really didn't start until age 30 as she had been working on Wall Street up until then. Lucky for us, she made that career move.

More Hot Stories For You


Quirky Cult-Favorite Musical RIDE THE CYCLONE Now Playing Through March 5 At Arena StageQuirky Cult-Favorite Musical RIDE THE CYCLONE Now Playing Through March 5 At Arena Stage
February 8, 2023

Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater has announced a two-week extension of Ride the Cyclone, now playing through through March 5, 2023, to meet audience demand.
Cast & Creative Team Announced for PACIFIC OVERTURES at Signature TheatreCast & Creative Team Announced for PACIFIC OVERTURES at Signature Theatre
February 7, 2023

Signature Theatre has announced the cast and creative team for the musical Pacific Overtures with music & lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by John Weidman.
Regalitos Foundation & Brevard Music Group Presents Jimmie Vaughan & The Tilt-A-Whirl Band At the King Center Studio TheatreRegalitos Foundation & Brevard Music Group Presents Jimmie Vaughan & The Tilt-A-Whirl Band At the King Center Studio Theatre
February 3, 2023

Regalitos Foundation has announced Jimmie Vaughan & The Tilt-A-Whirl Band coming to the Space Coast at the King Center for the Performing Arts!
Studio Theatre Announces Cast For Lynn Nottage's CLYDE'SStudio Theatre Announces Cast For Lynn Nottage's CLYDE'S
February 3, 2023

From March 1-April 9, 2023, Studio Theatre will present a new production of Clyde's, the 2021 comedy by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright and contemporary American theatre icon Lynn Nottage. Nottage's work comes to the Studio stages for the first time in this wry and wistful show, which a recent nationwide survey by American Theatre magazine found to be the most-produced play in the United States this season.
Moisés Kaufman & Amanda Gronich's HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES is Coming to Shakespeare Theatre CompanyMoisés Kaufman & Amanda Gronich's HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES is Coming to Shakespeare Theatre Company
February 1, 2023

Shakespeare Theatre Company will present a new work this season from multi-Tony nominated Moisés Kaufman, Amanda Gronich, and Tectonic Theatre Project (The Laramie Project, I Am My Own Wife): Here There Are Blueberries.  
share