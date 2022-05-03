Town Hall Theater and Lincoln Peak Present World Music + Wine Summer Series

Town Hall Theater's new series World Music + Wine features a monthly music showcase celebrating sounds from around the world. From May through August at

Lincoln Peak Vineyard, drink in the music of Kenya, Chile, Zimbabwe, Haiti, Brazil, and Costa Rica, performed by local and international music all-stars. Plus, enjoy award-winning local wine and food vendors, often showcasing international flavors.

"THT is thrilled to shine a spotlight on a diversity of cultures and voices through World Music + Wine," Executive Director Lisa Mitchell said. "This partnership with powerful artists, their music and stories, in a perfect pastoral setting, will make summer sing."



Friday, May 27: KeruBo

KeruBo is a singer/songwriter and Afro-Jazz artist from Kenya . Accompanied by a nine-piece band, she will sing a blend of African traditional music, with inflections of Brazilian samba/

bossanova, jazz, and blues. KeruBo's music is about healing and preserving African culture and heritage, while highlighting social issues affecting vulnerable minorities.



Friday, June 17: Pascuala Ilabaca y Fauna

Chilean singer-songwriter, Pascuala Ilabaca is a unique and treasured voice in both the Latin American and World Music scenes. Ilabaca and her band won Best World Beat Album at the Independent Music Awards. In a little over a decade, she has released six albums and performed on multiple world tours. She is known for her flamboyant and refreshing performances.

Friday, July 8: Mukana

Mukana (meaning "opportunity" in the Shona language of Zimbabwe) is an eclectic gathering of world-class musicians. This international band blends world and jazz traditions in

sophisticated arrangements, with beautiful complexity and global rhythms. The artists hail from Zimbabwe, Chile, Haiti, Brazil - and include a Middlebury College grad. Mukana creates music that compels you to your feet in a joyful celebration of our global community.

Friday, August 19: Mal Maiz

Costa Rican multi-instrumentalist Maiz "Brujo" Vargas Sandoval and his Afro-Latino Orchestra are a festive band, blending traditional cumbia, montuno, son corrido, puya, and

afro-Caribbean sounds - all while sharing heritage and culture. Bring your moves to this World + Wine series finale sure to become an explosive dance party.

Tickets may be purchased at www.townhalltheater.org, by calling 803 382-9222, or at the door. $15/advance; $18/door; kids 12 and under FREE. Bring picnics, blankets or chairs. Thanks to sponsors, IPJ Real Estate, the George & Sue Cady Fund, and the Vermont Arts Council.