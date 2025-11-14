The Vergennes Opera House OFF Stage Series of Shows Unveils Upcoming Events

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



🎭 NEW! Vermont Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Vermont & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Vergennes Opera House OFF Stage Series of Shows will continue with two events, back-to-back, the weekend of November 22 and 23. Both events are free and taking place outside of the Opera House while the theater undergoes renovations to install an elevator and other access improvements.

Here are the details:

EVENT #1 – November 22, 2pm and 5pm

The Big Blue Trunk Balloon Artist – Mike Randall

Some people stay a kid at heart all their lives, and that is just what Mike Randall from The Big Blue Trunk is about. He will be bringing his funny, twisty, squishy, and squeaky balloon art to downtown Vergennes on Saturday, November 22 to two venues: LuLu's Ice Cream at 2pm and Rocker's Pizzeria starting at 5pm. Mike has been delighting families with his balloon twisting art for many years. Visitors will walk away with balloon dogs, ducks, giraffes, flowers, horses, butterflies and more. It is fascinating to watch these animals and shapes come together and even more fun to watch the delightful smiles on the faces of children and adults alike. The event and the balloons are free!

EVENT #2 – November 23, 3pm

Thanksgiving Community Hymn Sing (3rd annual)

The third annual Thanksgiving Community Hymn Sing will take place at the Champlain Valley Christian Reformed Church in Vergennes. The Champlain Brass Ensemble will start the event, leading the audience in four Thanksgiving hymns, followed by soprano soloist Corinne Kehoe, accompanied by pianist Owen Clevenstine. The 30-voice Addison County Gospel Choir will present three moving selections and then invite the audience to join in on several beloved praise songs backed by the Worship Team of piano, guitar, bass, and drums. Song books will be provided at the door. This event is free with donations gratefully accepted for the Vergennes Opera House All Access Project.