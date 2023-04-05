The Stragglers, Americana/Bluegrass String Band To Perform Live at the Vergennes Opera House, April 15

Get Ready for some toe-tapping-can't-stay-in-your-seat music with The Stragglers, live at the Vergennes Opera House on Saturday, April 15. The Opera House acoustics are amazing for this kind of music, and the sounds of this string band will fill the historic theater to the rafters!



For nearly a decade, the Stragglers have been refining what they define as a "New-Time String Band" sound. Performing originals composed in a variety of styles along with a liberal helping of vintage country, classic rock, Dead covers, and a wide range of old-time music and classic Bluegrass, the Stragglers truly have something for everyone in each and every performance they give. The Stragglers are defined by sheer enjoyment in performing together. Instrumental breaks, vocal harmonies, and interesting compositions and arrangements are all part of The Stragglers' sound.



"The programming committee decided over a year ago to book The Stragglers for our April show," said programming committee and board member Sue O'Daniel. "We knew that come April, we are ready to get out of the house, do a little dancing, and coax spring along."

The Stragglers band features:

Justin "Beefcake-Bulldog-Bullfiddle" Bedell (Bass/Vocals) - Justin is trained in classical violin, but true to Bulldog form, sent his fiddle to the gym, where it bulked up.

Eric "T.M.T." Bushey (4 & 5-String Banjos/Vocals) - Eric's great grandfather was the first dentist in Swanton, VT. Perhaps that explains the pearly whites. Eric inherited a tenor banjo about 5 years ago, that may be traced to his great grandfather. Like traveling through time to find his voice! He's working to master it and his 5-string clawhammer technique.

"Rattlesnake" Rusty Charpentier (Violin/Vocals) - If Rusty's fiddle playing was a flavor it would be called "Smooth as Buttah." Delighting audiences recently as far away as Colorado, we're glad Rusty came back to his Native Vermont with his smooth and creamy, GRADE-A playing.

"Cousin" Chris Kellogg (Guitar/Vocals) - Chris is everybody's cousin! Chris grew up in a duplex in Bristol Tennessee, with his cousins living in the other half of The Duplex, in Bristol Virginia. He brings traditional and bluegrass tunes to the Straggler line-up. Chris has been playing guitar for over 30 years.

Preston "Eye Candy" Randall (Mandolin/Vocals) - Preston worked at a confectioner's until a piece of black licorice was lodged in his eye. Doctors have tried, but it can't be removed. Preston used the money from the lawsuit to purchase a mandolin, "because too many guitars is redundant".

Doors and cash bar open at 6:30pm, general seating, dance floor setup. Show starts at 7:30pm. Tickets may be purchased online in advance at VergennesOperaHouse.org.



The Stragglers are sponsored by our season sponsors: The Vergennes Partnership, Geoff & Susan Nelson, Ed & Beverly Biello, Amanda Bodell & Jeffry Glassberg, Jackman Fuels, H.J. LeBoeuf & Sons Contractors & Builders, Mike and Maggie Catillaz, Ned & Lauren Pike, Philip & Roberta Puschel, RPM: Restoration & Performance Motorcars, Bob & Deb Hartenstein, Schaefer Family, Connie & Bill Houston, Lizbeth & Timothy Ryan, Vergennes Animal Hospital, Casella Waste Management, Otter Creek Awnings, and In Memory of Garry Simpson.

The Vergennes Opera House (VOH) is located on the second floor of the Vergennes' City Hall at 120 Main Street. The VOH is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization managed 100% by volunteers. Every dollar earned is rolled back into the maintenance and improvements of the historic 126-years-young theater and community space. To learn more or to get involved, visit VergennesOperaHouse.org/support-us.html.