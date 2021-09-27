The Flynn Launches A Get One, Give One Campaign For Its Reopening Event

The Flynn is reopening on October 23 will welcome the community back to the theater for the Grand Reopening Celebration.

This event features a headlining performance by the magnificent Beninese superstar Angélique Kidjo, who was recently named one of Time magazine's "100 Most Influential People in the World."

The Flynn is making it possible for all members of the community to join in the celebration. For every ticket sold, one will be donated to a lottery providing free tickets to the event.

Anyone can sign up for the lottery at https://www.flynnvt.org/Events/2021/10/grand-reopening-celebration, and winners of free tickets will be notified by the Flynn about joining in on the celebration.

"The Flynn's Grand Reopening event is going to be something special, a joyous celebration of our community's resilience, spirit, and generosity," said Jay Wahl, Flynn executive director. "On October 23, we mark the return of live music to our beloved theater. This night is about our whole community coming together to join in the fun and experience an incredible performance by Ms. Kidjo. We are so thankful to those who are buying tickets and paying it forward to the community, and we welcome those who are joining in through the free lottery to check out what the Flynn has to offer."

Four-time Grammy-winner Angélique Kidjo is a creative force and one of the greatest artists in international music today. Her striking voice, stage presence, and fluency in multiple cultures and languages have won respect from her peers and expanded her following across national borders. She is acclaimed for her ability to cross-pollinate the West African traditions of her childhood with elements of American R&B, funk, and jazz, as well as influences from Europe and Latin America. She has spent a lifetime laying the groundwork for the ascendance of African sounds and voices on the international stage. Ms. Kidjo's new album, Mother Nature, is a tour de force collaborative project with some of the continent's hottest stars, bridging the influential music of her career and today's energetic, genre-bending styles.

Ticket purchases for the Grand Reopening Celebration support programming and arts education at the Flynn. Ticket sales to this event also support the lottery for this event, allowing the Flynn to offer free admission to members of our community. You can purchase tickets to the Grand Reopening Celebration at https://www.flynnvt.org/Events/2021/10/grand-reopening-celebration.

There are other opportunities to participate at the Flynn as well. The Grand Reopening Celebration kicks off the 2021-2022 season, which features artists and performances that appeal to a wide variety of audiences, including music, dance, theater, stand-up comedy, family-friendly circus, and more. Tickets to these shows are on sale now at flynnvt.org.

And the Flynn recently announced the American premiere of A Portrait Without Borders, which will be unveiled in the Amy E. Tarrant Gallery at the Grand Reopening on October 23. This interactive art installation is a mural created by the community and a team of robots from the UK-based studio Kaleider. For this project, the walls of the gallery will be filled with drawings of faces of the community, creating a one-of-a-kind mural representing all of us. Anyone can create and submit a portrait now through October 20. Find out more about this project and learn how to submit your custom portrait at https://www.flynnvt.org/Events/2021/10/portrait-without-borders.