The Flynn Adds Two Directors to its Leadership Team

The Flynn, a member-supported nonprofit that engages, entertains, and enriches Vermont through the performing arts, announced it has hired Matt Rogers and Kevin Sweeney to be its directors of programming and marketing, respectively. Both were hired after months-long, national searches to ensure the organization is bringing the best and brightest to Burlington, VT.

"Kevin and Matt truly understand and respect the excitement, challenges, and joys of working in the arts, and together they bring over 25 years of experience to our leadership team," said Jay Wahl, executive director of the Flynn. "They share the Flynn's vision of a performing arts organization that serves all of Vermont's communities both inside the theater and outside. They understand the importance of the education we provide as well as the entertainment, and they recognize the significance of our membership community, which we will all work to engage and grow."

Matt Rogers was most recently the director of festivals and special events at Higher Ground in Burlington. He oversaw all aspects of the company's festivals and special events, focusing on improving existing models and developing new business opportunities. With more than a decade of experience in producing concerts and events throughout the greater Burlington, Vermont, area, Rogers has been an integral part of the evolving music community in the region. He has served as co-producer and talent buyer for Waking Windows music festival, which books over 150 acts in multiple venues, consistently bringing exciting up-and-coming artists through the area to a wide range of rooms. Prior to his most recent position, Rogers was the senior talent buyer for World Cafe Live in Philadelphia, booking over 400 shows a year between two venues.

"I am truly excited to expand my role in Burlington's arts community to all areas of performance, from dance to musicals to festivals to experimental artforms and beyond," said Rogers. "Since reopening, the Flynn has presented world-class acts like Itzak Perlman, Bonnie Raitt, George Clinton, and Angélique Kidjo. My experience will help us continue to attract world-class performers, but I am also interested in exploring new and emerging art forms that create deep, meaningful connections for all Vermonters."

Kevin Sweeney comes to the Flynn from Shea's Performing Arts Center in Buffalo, NY. He was previously the director of marketing at Geva Theatre Center in Rochester, New York, a venue whose success he has played a lead role in building. Kevin is a native of Boston, has called Western New York home for the last 25 years, and has a deep affinity for New England. Prior to joining Geva in 2009, Kevin worked in the for-profit sector in leadership roles in a variety of businesses including media, wholesale, and retail. He is a veteran of ten years of service in the United States Air Force as a Russian linguist where he was assigned to the National Security Agency. Kevin has his Bachelor of Arts in Humanities/Marketing from Pennsylvania State University. In his personal time, he has been involved as a performer, producer, and director in professional and community theater, and brings to Shea his passion for all aspects of the arts.

"I am grateful to Jay and the executive leadership at The Flynn for selecting me for this amazing opportunity," said Sweeney. "The shows and festivals presented by the Flynn are recognized throughout the region and nationally as some of the most creative work currently being done in the field. I consider it a privilege to be part of the Flynn in its mission to make the arts accessible to all Vermonters, and look forward to meeting our patrons and supporters who make what we do possible."