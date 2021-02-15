Spruce Peak Arts Presents BEING A BIPOC ARTIST IN VERMONT

Join in on Thursday, March 11 at 7:00 p.m. (EST) for an important virtual panel discussion exploring the unique challenges faced by black, indigenous and people of color artists in VT. A panel of 3 artists from across Vermont - Jennifer Herrera Condry (Brandon), Will Kasso Condry (Brandon), and Harlan Mack (Johnson) will join together for a one-hour discussion, followed by a brief Q&A, facilitated by artist/moderator, ISAIAS of San Diego, CA.

"We're grateful to this amazing group of artists for their willingness to speak their truth to our audience and shine a light on the challenges that exist for BIPOC artists in Vermont," said Hope Sullivan, Spruce Peak Art's Executive Director. "As an organization, Spruce Peak Arts is committed to creating a platform for racial and social justice topics to be explored and to leading the effort to confront discomfort and create lasting change in our community."

This timely and important virtual panel discussion features three artists from across Vermont:

Jennifer Herrera Condry of Juniper Creative Arts was born and raised in Harlem, New York, Jennifer is the daughter of Dominican immigrants. She worked for 22 years as a student affairs professional with a focus on multicultural student success before leaving to focus on building Juniper Creative Arts. During her 18-year tenure at Middlebury College, Jennifer led efforts for the retention and care of first-generation college students and students of color, and developed co-curricular programs to support student success, identity development and sense of belonging. Additionally, she has many years of experience in art curation and arts management. She is a 200-hour certified Hatha Yoga practitioner, an energy worker with Level 3 certification in Healing Touch and Level 2 certification in the Usui System of Reiki Healing, and a spiritual herbalist. She holds a Masters of Art in Spanish linguistics from the Middlebury Language Schools and a B.F.A in art history and business from Hunter College. Jennifer is a creative director, concept designer, and visionary who facilitates creative placemaking to foster community-building, personal expression, and healing.

Pre-registration for this free YouTube event is required. Visit SprucePeakArts.org to register.