Boston Dance Theater to Perform RED IS A FEELING at Spruce Peak Arts

Boston Dance Theater (BDT) will return to Spruce Peak Arts for the second time with RED IS A FEELING, presented for one night only.

Curated in 2025 as a celebration of BDT's sixth season, Red is a feeling reflects the company's evolving artistic vision and its deepening dialogue between movement, emotion, and storytelling. The evening brings together a dynamic collection of choreographic voices exploring themes of memory, identity, and transformation.

The program takes its name from Red is a feeling, a commission by first-generation Iranian-Hispanic choreographer Roya Carreras Fereshtehnejad, which lies at the heart of the evening. Through a series of short dance works, the concert embodies raw expressions of love, longing, and the relentless fight to live - each thread bound together by the color red. Roya's piece emerged in the midst of unimaginable upheaval: before, during, and after her diagnosis with two forms of cancer at just 35. As she endured chemotherapy and multiple surgeries, movement became both refuge and reckoning. Boston Dance Theater commissioned her to create a work that “recalls the sensations where the experience of fighting for your life, holding on to each minute, and letting go all collide into the here and now.”

Her deeply personal journey of survival and surrender is paired with BDT Founder and Co-Director Jessie Jeanne Stinnett's Fifties - a joyous tribute to the golden era of rhythm and blues, and a meditation on how music and movement shape our collective histories. With the healing power of movement at its center, Fifties celebrates rhythm, resilience, and shared joy, inviting audiences to clap along as the work unfolds. The program culminates with this vibrant and life-affirming finale.

Additional works on the program include If as If and an excerpt from Memories by Itzik Galili, alongside Firebird Pas de Deux by Marco Goecke. Galili's intricate physicality explores fleeting memories and shifting identities, while Goecke's bold reimagining of Firebird casts a beloved classic in a kinetic new light. Together, these works expand the emotional and physical vocabulary of contemporary dance, reflecting its ever-evolving landscape.

In the days leading up to the performance, BDT will facilitate multiple workshops for young artists in the Stowe area, deepening its commitment to community engagement and arts education.

At Boston Dance Theater, contemporary dance is more than an art form; it is a visceral, breathing response to the world - holding both the weight of suffering and the urgency of joy. In a time when the arts face growing challenges, the company remains deeply grateful for the communities and audiences who ensure that innovative, thought-provoking dance continues to thrive.

Event Details

Friday, March 14, 2026

7:00 PM Performance

Spruce Peak Arts

122 Hourglass Drive

Stowe, VT 05672

Tickets available at sprucepeakarts.org